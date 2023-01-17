44°F
NCSO: Man dragged woman with car

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2023 - 12:25 pm
 

A Pahrump man is facing charges after he allegedly injured a woman he dragged with a car.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Juan Arias was dispatched to a residence on Russell Road in reference to an assault call that occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 9.

“I spoke to the female victim and reporting party who stated that Jarod Utitus got into a verbal argument with her couple of days ago,” the report stated. “She asked Jarod to leave, which Jarod did, but was leaving with the victim’s vehicle, which he did not have permission to take.”

Dragged along driveway

The woman, according to Arias’ report, opened the passenger door and was halfway inside vehicle while Utitus was backing out of the driveway.

“The victim was unable to fully get inside of the vehicle and was dragged as Jarod was coming out of the driveway,” according to the report. “The victim said instead of Jarod stopping the vehicle, he continued backing out of the driveway knowing that she was hanging onto the passenger door. Jarod returned to the residence after the incident.”

Serious injuries

The victim reportedly showed deputy Arias the marks and bruises she said were caused by incident.

“She showed me a large hematoma mark on her stomach, left leg, buttocks, and upper left shoulder,” the report noted. “I spoke with Jarod about the incident and Jarod admitted he knew that the victim was hanging on by the passenger door and falling, but he continued driving away knowing that she had fallen. Jarod did not stop the vehicle to check or provide aid to her. He also admitted to leaving the scene and not reporting it.”

The report, did not state the nature of the relationship between Utitus and the alleged victim.

Utitus was arrested for suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and taking possession of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Bail amount was set at $15,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

