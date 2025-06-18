NCSO promotes Cory Fowles as Undersheriff

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of Cory Fowles as the new undersheriff.

Fowles, who was raised in Pahrump and Tonopah, first showed interest in law enforcement in 2003 at the age of 16, when he joined the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as an explorer. After graduating from Pahrump Valley High School in 2005, he entered the sheriff’s office training academy as a recruit in 2007.

Throughout his career with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Fowles has served in a variety of roles, including patrol deputy, field training officer, SWAT team member, detective, patrol sergeant, and detective sergeant. He holds both Advanced and Supervisory POST certificates, as well as an associate degree in criminal justice.

“I am very proud to announce the appointment of Cory Fowles to the position of Undersheriff,” says Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill. “Cory is highly respected by the personnel of NCSO and was raised here in Pahrump. He has been with our Agency since he started as a Volunteer with the Explorers program, before he was old enough to be a Deputy. Cory’s contribution to our Administration is expected to have a positive influence.”

Outside of his law enforcement duties, Undersheriff Fowles is an avid baseball fan and has volunteered as a youth sports coach in Pahrump, where he lives with his wife and their three children.