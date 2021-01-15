NCSO searching for missing local man

A Pahrump man with a passion for music and singing has gone missing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Kevin Klohr was last seen when he was taken to a Henderson hospital on Dec. 23rd by a neighbor. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said that Klohr was released from the hospital on Dec. 25th, and he has not been heard from since.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Calvada Blvd. on Dec. 31st to perform a welfare check on the man, identified as Kevin Klohr.

“Friends reported that they had not seen or heard from him in several days, which was unusual,” Horak said. “Deputies investigated further and learned that Klohr was taken to a Henderson hospital on Dec. 23rd by a neighbor.”

Horak went on to say that deputies confirmed that Klohr was checked into the Henderson hospital on Dec. 23rd by a neighbor, and was released from the hospital on Dec. 25th.

“He has not returned home and has not been heard from since,” she noted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Klohr is urged to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or email anonymously at ncso-detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

