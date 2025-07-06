85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

NCSO seeking suspects in fatal park shooting

Anthony Aguilar, 18, is one of the four suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch M ...
Anthony Aguilar, 18, is one of the four suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park who is being sought by Nye County Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Brandon Port photo as a suspect in the S ...
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Brandon Port photo as a suspect in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. Since posting the photo, Port was reportedly located and interviewed. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Fabian Ferrante, 19, one of the suspects ...
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Fabian Ferrante, 19, one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Carlos Blakely, 18, as one of the suspec ...
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Carlos Blakely, 18, as one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More Stories
Mari Ausiello, mother of shooting victim Joey Perry, addresses the media on Monday, July 7, at ...
Victim’s mother: “I’m torn. My heart is shattered.”
Carlos Blakely, 18, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memoria ...
NCSO: “This is a plea for help”
Walton displays the medals he earned as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. (Photo court ...
PHOTOS: Retired helicopter pilot shares war recollections
Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group spokesperson Patricia Robb, right, presented "Zombie Lots 101" ...
Residents learn more at Zombie Lots 101
By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
July 6, 2025 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2025 - 5:54 pm

Four adult suspects and a juvenile are being sought by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night during a Movies in the Park event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

According to NCSO and multiple witnesses, a fight broke out among a group of people, many of whom were juveniles, at about 10 p.m. According to people on the scene, the group had been setting off fireworks in a grassy area near where the movie event was taking place. NCSO confirmed that they responded to the scene but offered no additional information concerning what took place during their response.

According to witnesses and police scanner traffic, about 10 minutes after officers left the scene, a red Chevy Camaro SS pulled up to the area and shots were fired from the car into the crowd. One person was struck in the leg and transported to Desert View Hospital. Another person was shot in the head and died at the scene.

NCSO identified the adult suspects as Fabian Ferrante, 19, Anthony Aguilar, Carlos Blakely and Brandon Port, all 18, as well as an “identified” juvenile who is known to hang out with the other three suspects. At about noon on Sunday, NCSO reported that they had located and interviewed Port. While the car has been recovered, the other three suspects remained at large as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

NCSO posted photos of two of the suspects but has not confirmed their identities. A call to an NCSO spokesperson was returned promptly, however she said that leads were being pursued and that no other information could be released at that time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact NCSO at (775) 751-7000 or can report and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

UPDATE: July 8, 5:30 p.m.

Police have added another suspect to the list of those being sought in connection to this shooting. Fabian Ferrante, 19, is being sought for questioning in addition to Anthony Aguilar and Carlos Blakely. Brandon Port has been located and interviewed.

NCSO has announced that they will brief the press on the incident on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check later for updates as they become available.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Carlos Blakely, 18, is one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memoria ...
NCSO: “This is a plea for help”
By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times

The car has been recovered but the three suspects remain at large.

Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group spokesperson Patricia Robb, right, presented "Zombie Lots 101" ...
Residents learn more at Zombie Lots 101
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This landowners coalition is proposing Super Conservation Lots as a potential solution to the problem.

The Pahrump Splash Pad is a project that was initiated in 2023 and after two years of pursuing ...
Simkins Park Splash Pad contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

$299K bid goes to Great Western Installations for a 1,500 square-foot recreational water facility.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Celebrating Independence Day(s)
By Philip S. Bovee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

So, should we celebrate “from one end of this continent to the other” on July 2nd or July 4th? I say BOTH!

The annual Back-to-School Fair in Pahrump gives area families the opportunity to pick up all ki ...
Supply drives underway for Back-to-School
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

NyECC is readying for its annual fair as VEA hosts its Fill the Bucket Truck event.