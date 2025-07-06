NCSO seeking suspects in fatal park shooting

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Carlos Blakely, 18, as one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Fabian Ferrante, 19, one of the suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of Brandon Port photo as a suspect in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. Since posting the photo, Port was reportedly located and interviewed. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Anthony Aguilar, 18, is one of the four suspects in the Saturday night shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park who is being sought by Nye County Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Four adult suspects and a juvenile are being sought by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night during a Movies in the Park event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

According to NCSO and multiple witnesses, a fight broke out among a group of people, many of whom were juveniles, at about 10 p.m. According to people on the scene, the group had been setting off fireworks in a grassy area near where the movie event was taking place. NCSO confirmed that they responded to the scene but offered no additional information concerning what took place during their response.

According to witnesses and police scanner traffic, about 10 minutes after officers left the scene, a red Chevy Camaro SS pulled up to the area and shots were fired from the car into the crowd. One person was struck in the leg and transported to Desert View Hospital. Another person was shot in the head and died at the scene.

NCSO identified the adult suspects as Fabian Ferrante, 19, Anthony Aguilar, Carlos Blakely and Brandon Port, all 18, as well as an “identified” juvenile who is known to hang out with the other three suspects. At about noon on Sunday, NCSO reported that they had located and interviewed Port. While the car has been recovered, the other three suspects remained at large as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

NCSO posted photos of two of the suspects but has not confirmed their identities. A call to an NCSO spokesperson was returned promptly, however she said that leads were being pursued and that no other information could be released at that time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact NCSO at (775) 751-7000 or can report and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

UPDATE: July 8, 5:30 p.m.

Police have added another suspect to the list of those being sought in connection to this shooting. Fabian Ferrante, 19, is being sought for questioning in addition to Anthony Aguilar and Carlos Blakely. Brandon Port has been located and interviewed.

NCSO has announced that they will brief the press on the incident on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check later for updates as they become available.