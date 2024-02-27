NCSO: Two-vehicle collision claims life of Pahrump child

A Pahrump family is mourning the death of a child killed in a two-vehicle collision early Friday evening, Feb. 23. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road just after 8 p.m.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Williams, the driver, identified as Bayn Lobato, was found to have been allegedly drinking with another individual prior to the crash.

The unidentified witness told Williams that Lobato had three empty beer cans on his kitchen counter, along with an open bottle of gin and a bottle of Fireball, according to the arrest report.

“While on scene, I handed out witness statements to all of the individuals who observed the collision occur,” he said. “The witnesses advised that Bayn’s vehicle was estimated to be traveling between 60 to 80 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, while proceeding through the solid red traffic light, causing the collision with the second vehicle carrying three passengers.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, who was first on scene, told the Pahrump Valley Times that emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection, just minutes after the fatal crash.

“Upon arrival, I found a two-vehicle accident with significant damage to both vehicles,” Lewis said. “There was a patient on the ground who was ejected, thus we added additional ambulances to the assignment due to the number of injured. We transported all the patients to Desert View Hospital, where one passenger was pronounced deceased.”

That passenger, according to Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, was described as a very young boy.

It is uncertain whether the child was secured in a safety seat.

Meanwhile, Trooper Williams’ report described Lobato’s demeanor in the aftermath of the collision, where the trooper asked Lobato to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

“The driver advised that he would not be able to do the walking test or be able to stand for the others,” Williams noted. “Those tests were not observed due to Bayn stating that his leg hurt while standing.”

Following the initial investigation, Williams determined that Lobato, who failed the breath test and admitted to drinking and driving, was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

During further investigation with the agency’s fatal crash team on scene, Williams said they observed video surveillance footage of the incident from the Maverik gas station and convenience store at the intersection.

The footage depicted Lobato’s vehicle traveling through the red light at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

Lobato is facing several charges including reckless driving, speeding and driving under the influence causing death.

Bail amount was set at $55,200, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

A gofundme account has been established for the family of the boy affectionately known as “Baby Boy Benny.”

“His life got taken so short of 5 months by something so reckless and he deserves to be buried the way he was, which was perfect,” a post stated. “Drunk driving has ruined my family and took away a precious young life. Please if you can donate or even share, anything is appreciated.”

So far, more than $13,000 has been raised for the $15,000 goal.

