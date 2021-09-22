93°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

NDEP hosting first ever Nevada Recycles Poster Contest

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 22, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images Recycling is an essential part of maintaining a healthy and happy planet and NDEP ...
Getty Images Recycling is an essential part of maintaining a healthy and happy planet and NDEP is striving to inspire a desire to properly recycle in youngsters by inviting them to take part in a poster contest in honor of America Recycles Day.

Recycling is a concept that is familiar to many but in a lot of cases, those who utilize recycling bins in their communities don’t understand the necessity of ensuring the items they are attempting to put into the recycling stream are entirely empty, clean and dry. Without these three factors, products such as plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, metal cans and more can be rejected by recycling facilities, meaning they will find their ultimate destination at the landfill despite efforts to recycle.

Raising awareness about the need for proper recycling is one area of focus for the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, or NDEP. This state entity is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the environment and an entire department within the division is centered on educating residents both young and old on how to sustainably manage materials and how to reduce, reuse, recycle and replace.

This year, NDEP will be taking part in a national observance geared toward recognizing the importance and impact of recycling, which not only limits the amount of garbage that ends up at the dump but also helps conserve on resources used to manufacture the items used in everyday life, and youngsters across the state are invited to take part.

“In celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, Nevada’s K-12 students are invited to showcase their creativity and commitment to protecting our planet by participating in the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s first-ever Nevada Recycles Poster Contest,” a news release issued by NDEP on Sept. 14 reads. “The contest is open now through Oct. 18, 2021.”

Youth with artistic minds are encouraged to spend some time contemplating how they can best detail the proper preparation for materials that are to be recycled and put that vision to paper, giving others a visual display that will provide a positive impact on the environment while also giving the student the chance at a $50 gift card for themselves and a $100 gift card for their schools.

“To participate, students will need to create a poster that promotes the three essential steps that must be taken for recycling to be effective,” the news release states. These steps are, “empty, clean and dry.”

“Any item placed in a recycling bin should be: 1. Empty: the item has been emptied of its contents. 2. Clean: the item has been rinsed if needed. 3. Dry: the item has had time to dry before being placed in the recycling bin,” the release explains, going on to note, “Did you know that if any single item disposed of in a recycling bin is not ‘empty, clean and dry’, spilled contents may contaminate the entire bin? Items that are contaminated are not accepted by recycling centers, and must be discarded at the landfill. Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away approximately 5.9 pounds of trash, per person, per day; that means approximately four million tons of trash enters a Nevada landfill each year. By following these three easy steps, ‘empty, clean and dry’, all Nevadans can do their part to keep materials in the reuse cycle and out of our landfills to help foster a clean and sustainable future for the Silver State.”

The Nevada Recycles Poster Contest is comprised of four categories, including kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade, sixth grade through eighth grade and ninth grade through 12th grade. There will be one winner selected from each category and winners will earn their own gift card as well as one for their school to help with the purchase of supplies.

Winners will also have their poster art featured on the Nevada Recycles website along with the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources social media channels, where their families, friends, neighbors and even strangers will be able to view and admire the creativity and talent that went into making the posters. What’s more, the winning posters will also be emblazoned on Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s buses operating in the southern part of the state, creating mobile billboards that will go even further in the mission of promoting recycling and sustainability efforts.

Poster submissions must be received by Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Full contest rules and submission instructions can be found online at www.NevadaRecycles.NV.gov

For more information contact NDEP Education and Outreach Coordinator Skylar Jones at s.jones@ndep.nv.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Three young individuals fly high above the carnival g ...
Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off tomorrow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After Nye County commissioners made the difficult decision in mid-2020 to cancel that year’s Fall Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with both the county and town immediately embarked on a mission to make the next one the very best it could possibly be. Now, with many months of painstaking planning under their belts, event organizers are all geared up to host the 2021 Fall Festival.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Mark Kampf has announced that he intends t ...
Mark Kampf announces bid for Nye County Clerk’s seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election may still be more than seven months away but candidates are already starting to declare their intention to run for certain offices in the coming election cycle, including Pahrump resident Mark Kampf, who recently announced his candidacy for the Nye County clerk’s seat.

A rendering of the production facility at the planned Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine in rural Neva ...
South African firm to invest $490M in Esmeralda lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sibanye-Stillwater, a South African precious metals mining company, will invest $490 million in the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project near Tonopah and take a 50-percent stake in the project, Ioneer Ltd. announced.

(Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalitio ...
AG Ford pushes back against Roe v. Wade challenge
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 24 state attorneys general to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold aspects of the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
JOE TRIMBLE: Three tips to manage small business cash flow
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cash flow is critical to the success of a small business. Even more than profitability, cash flow is important because it allows a company to buy inventory, keep the lights on, and their employees paid.

Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has released their results for the mathematics and English Language Arts Smarter Balanced assessments. The assessments were given to students in grades three through eight for the 2020-21 academic school year.

Steve Cancino of Las Vegas, right, receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fro ...
All 4 of Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics edge higher
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,230 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding day as the state’s longer-term COVID-19 metrics all edged higher.

 
Nevada jobless rate highest in U.S. for 2nd straight month
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state unemployment rate of 7.7. percent in August matched the rate in July, leading the country for the second straight month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

 
Mount Charleston Lodge fire started in storage area
By Glenn Puit and Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fire investigators say the pre-dawn blaze that burned the historic lodge to the ground was accidental, but weren’t able to pinpoint an ignition source.