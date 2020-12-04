NDEP partners to launch green certification program

The Nevada Department of Environmental Protection announced a new partnership with the Nevada Green Business Network to support the development of a green business certification program.

Getty Images

The initiative includes working with businesses directly to become green certified and in developing efficient and cost-effective sustainability practices.

Free tools and resources will be provided for rural businesses by NDEP for these entities to become green certified using an online platform GreenBizTracker, which will track efforts to improve sustainability. Participating businesses that become certified will be added to a searchable directory, which will be accessible to the public.

“We are excited to support businesses in their effort to go green,” says NDEP Administrator Greg Lovato. “These proactive measures help us continue to protect Nevada’s environment and conserve our precious resources.”

The Nevada Green Business Network was founded by the environmental nonprofit greenUP! and Western Nevada College. The network utilizes education, networking and collaboration to help businesses in Nevada find ways to save energy and reduce pollution.

“It’s good to have NDEP as a Nevada Green Business Network partner because of their broad environmental reach across the state,” said Donna Walden, president of the greenUP! board. “To achieve the sustainable future that Nevada deserves, we must collectively work together for climate action and change.”

Funding for the program was provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information, head to NVGreenBusiness.org

NDEP’s mission is to protect public health, sustain healthy ecosystems, and contribute to a vibrant economy. To learn more, head to ndep.nv.gov

