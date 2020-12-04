58°F
NDEP partners to launch green certification program

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2020 - 9:08 pm
 
Getty Images Free tools and resources will be provided for rural businesses by NDEP for these entities to become green certified using an online platform GreenBizTracker, which will track efforts to improve sustainability.

The Nevada Department of Environmental Protection announced a new partnership with the Nevada Green Business Network to support the development of a green business certification program.

The initiative includes working with businesses directly to become green certified and in developing efficient and cost-effective sustainability practices.

Free tools and resources will be provided for rural businesses by NDEP for these entities to become green certified using an online platform GreenBizTracker, which will track efforts to improve sustainability. Participating businesses that become certified will be added to a searchable directory, which will be accessible to the public.

“We are excited to support businesses in their effort to go green,” says NDEP Administrator Greg Lovato. “These proactive measures help us continue to protect Nevada’s environment and conserve our precious resources.”

The Nevada Green Business Network was founded by the environmental nonprofit greenUP! and Western Nevada College. The network utilizes education, networking and collaboration to help businesses in Nevada find ways to save energy and reduce pollution.

“It’s good to have NDEP as a Nevada Green Business Network partner because of their broad environmental reach across the state,” said Donna Walden, president of the greenUP! board. “To achieve the sustainable future that Nevada deserves, we must collectively work together for climate action and change.”

Funding for the program was provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information, head to NVGreenBusiness.org

NDEP’s mission is to protect public health, sustain healthy ecosystems, and contribute to a vibrant economy. To learn more, head to ndep.nv.gov

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bikes are shown lined up at the VFW Post #10054 in Pahrump ...
Pahrump VFW’s Toys for Tots Poker Run a rousing success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 in Pahrump is well-known for the various philanthropic works it does in the local community, and this year, the organization decided to branch out even further with a brand new endeavor, its inaugural Toys for Tots Poker Run.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Crosswalk work temporarily suspended
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction on the newest crosswalk in the Pahrump Valley has come to a temporary halt, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl informed during the Nye County Commission’s Dec. 1 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis said h ...
Nye preparing for first round COVID-19 vaccinations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With two major drug companies applying to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the authority to put their newly developed COVID-19 vaccines to use in America, Nye County is in the midst of preparing for the first round of vaccine distribution, which would target those listed in the county’s “tier 1” plan, including front-line workers such as first responders and health care workers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development Nevada has hundreds of thousands of ...
Businesses, ag producers encouraged to consider REAP Grants
Staff Report

The application period for the 2021 Rural Energy for America Program, better known as the REAP, funding cycle is open now until March 31, 2021 and businesses in the rural parts and agricultural producers all across of the Silver State that may be eyeing future investments in renewable energy or energy efficiency upgrades are encouraged to consider the program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Work crews are seen paving a portion of the parking l ...
Improvements ongoing at Pahrump VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 continues to improve its facility in Pahrump, with a recent paving project adding more space for motorcycles as well as handicap parking, according to post commander Marty Aguiar.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Electoral College worked in the past, why not now?

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on pro ...
Death Valley Park officials seeking public input
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are seeking public feedback on proposed modifications to the Stovepipe Wells developed area in an effort to improve visitor experience, safety, and park operations.