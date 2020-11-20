55°F
NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project

Staff Report
November 19, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times County officials were guests of the Nevada Department of Transportation on July 8, 2019 when they visited Mountain Springs for one of the last days of blasting during the Route 160 widening project, which NDOT recently announced has been completed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. was the general contractor, with the CA Group responsible for the design, engineering and environmental work.

The project widened a 6-mile stretch of asphalt highway from two to four travel lanes between mile markers 16 and 22, creating a safe passing lane for slower moving traffic while altering the roadway geometry for fewer twists and turns. Work additionally entailed rehabilitating 22 miles of deteriorating roadway from roughly the Nye County line to the Mountain Springs community.

This vital route serves as a crucial economic link between Las Vegas and Pahrump. Rapid development, additional residents and increased travel has ratcheted the need for freeway improvements. This project subsequently expanded the roadway while enhancing motorist safety for improved mobility and reliability.

“We are thrilled for the recently completed $59 million upgrade of state Route 160,” said Arlette Ledbetter, Pahrump’s tourism director. “This route is the most scenic route to Death Valley National Park, and at a time when people are looking for social distancing this meets the criteria.”

Construction proved tricky because of the needed removal of some stubborn fractured bedrock through Mt. Potosi for the expanded highway. The contracting team consequently undertook 58 blasting events that necessitated temporarily shutting down the highway in both directions, ranging from 30 to 120 minutes, while crews placed explosives, checked the blast area and cleared any stray rubble and debris.

North Las Vegas-based blasting subcontractor Sanders Construction used roughly 120,000 total pounds of explosives that helped remove 100,756 cubic yards of material or enough rock and dirt to fill more than 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The first blasting event occurred Sept. 24, 2018, with the last one taking place July 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, other project enhancements consisted of placing 5 miles of raised concrete median barrier, installing new signage and flattening side slopes for safer turnouts. Nearly 30 acres of raw desert was hydro-seeded, and 784 new tree saplings and shrubs were installed, with 1,000 cacti and yuccas being salvaged and replanted. Also, the Mountain Springs community received new frontage roads, improved intersection lighting and an emergency signal for Clark County Volunteer Fire Station 79.

Additional improvements called for new cattle guards and an underground wildlife undercrossing near mile marker 18, with 10 miles of combined deer and tortoise fencing. Crews placed 590 boulders, 14,000 cubic yards of riprap and 1,706 tons of decorative rock for landscaping and aesthetics that also helps with erosion control and stormwater runoff. The project additionally placed flood control channels, box culverts and 6 miles of storm drainage pipe up to 4 feet in diameter.

Contractors, in total, used 2.4 million pounds of reinforcing steel, enough to build 650 cars, and moved enough dirt to fill 120 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The project, which began in September 2018, created nearly 300 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

“Completing the SR-160 widening project is an investment in Nevada’s roads connecting Las Vegas to Pahrump, which is the gateway to Death Valley,” said Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo. “We now sit a safe and comfortable ride away, just as it is driving from Henderson to Summerlin.”

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bond taken out to fund construction of the Nye County D ...
Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Besides being a delicious and necessary ingre ...
A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Marti ...
$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that ...
Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customer ...
Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health pro ...
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.