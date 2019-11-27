NDOT engineer to serve Nye County

The Nevada Department of Transportation has promoted Mario Gomez District 1 engineer, a position that includes serving Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Gomez is a 19-year department veteran, most recently serving as assistant district engineer for construction.

The department’s District 1 coverage area consists of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye, Clark and Mineral counties. Gomez manages 500 state workers as well as a network of 1,900 miles of highway throughout Southern Nevada. He oversees maintenance, operations, construction and planning duties, among other responsibilities.

Gomez graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso, Texas with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

He is a registered professional engineer in both Texas and Nevada. Additionally, Gomez is a state-certified public manager.

He replaces Mary Martini, who retired earlier this year.