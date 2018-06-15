NDOT focuses on rural public transit

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking public input on rural transit services and needs in the area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation is holding a community workshop to gain insight on rural transit services and needs at the NyE Communities Coalition building at 1020 E. Wilson Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 19. NDOT is holding similar meetings in southern Nye County and other parts of the state in June.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking public input on rural transit services and needs in the area.

NDOT is hosting a workshop in June at multiple Nye County locations to update its Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for rural Nevada.

“The plan assesses existing transit services and future needs to help guide transit prioritization and identify strategies to meet future transit needs across the state,” the release stated.

A community workshop is planned to be at the Nye Communities Coalition building at 1020 E. Wilson Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on June 19.

Another meeting is set for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tonopah Convention Center at 301 Brougher Ave., on June 20.

“Community workshops will be hosted to gather input on challenges and unmet passenger transportation needs in rural Nevada,” NDOT stated in a news release.

Topics covered at the workshop will include rural community needs for public transportation to things such as places of employment, medical appointments, entertainment and other venues.

Feedback can be submitted through NDOT’s online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/NVtransportation

For a version in Spanish, head to surveymonkey.com/r/NVtransportationSpanish

Commenters can also contact Matt Bradley from NDOT at 775-888-7466.

Information on NDOT’s website about this and other events can be found at nevadadot.com under the public transit menu; under that menu, choose mobility.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com