NDOT looking to hire summer interns

The Nevada Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the summer road construction season by accepting applications for paid summer internships through Feb. 28.

The internships provide on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including roadway and bridge design, construction, hydraulics, materials, as well as traffic engineering, environmental stewardship and highway project administration, maintenance and stormwater management.

The internships take place May through August 2018 and pay up to $18 per hour, depending on education and experience.

Through February 28th, applications are being accepted for positions in Las Vegas, Tonopah, Carson City, Reno, Elko, Ely and Winnemucca.

Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college program.

More than 60 students took part in the NDOT internship program last year, actively learning processes to design, construct and administer transportation projects in Nevada.

“This truly is the next generation of Nevada’s transportation workforce,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said.

“Through this internship program, students gain real-life engineering and construction experience and help keep our transportation system safe and connected,” he said. “It is a fantastic opportunity to educate and engage the next generation of workers.”

NDOT builds, operates and maintains more than 5,000 miles of state roads and 1,100 bridges.