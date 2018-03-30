NDOT offers guidance on campaign sign placement

The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding political candidates and supporters that no political signs are allowed on state road right of way.

Nevada Department of Transportation NDOT said that its employees will carefully remove signs erected in the right of way and store them at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for retrieval by sign owner within 30 days.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding political candidates and supporters that no political signs are allowed on state road right of way.

Federal and state highway beautification acts do not allow the placement of signs within 660 feet of a national highway system route or freeway unless they are less than 4 feet by 8 feet, NDOT said.

Signs larger than 4 feet by 8 feet require an NDOT permit. Local cities and counties may have additional guidelines regulating placement of political signs along local roads, NDOT said.

State road right of way often extends beyond the roadside, fence line or sidewalk as well as freeways, highways and urban state roads.

Further information is available by dialing 775-888-7000 or visiting the NDOT website section entitled “public involvement/sign rules and regulations” at www.nevadadot.com

NDOT said that its employees will carefully remove signs erected in the right of way and store them at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for retrieval by the sign owner within 30 days.

Unclaimed signs will be destroyed.

“Political signs are a very important part of our political process and rights,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said in a statement. “However, these laws are about safety. Signs that distract drivers, block the view of motorists, resemble official traffic signs or interfere with maintenance of our roadsides are not safe.”