47°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Nearly $900K grant to court may improve outcomes in guardianship cases for older adults

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
The Supreme Court of Nevada at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson Ci ...
The Supreme Court of Nevada at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Nevada Supreme Court has received $891,000 in federal grant dollars from the Elder Abuse Prevention Interventions Program to better administer and monitor guardianship cases for older adults within the Nevada Judiciary.

The two-year grant is from the Administration for Community Living, a division of Health and Human Services. The grant started Oct. 1 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023.

“The project will meet immediate needs to improve equity and innovate how guardianships are viewed, administered, and monitored within the Nevada judiciary,” a release from the court states.

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and the Nevada Center for State Courts have partnered on the project.

Following the implementation of the 13 recommendations by the Nevada Permanent Guardianship Commission in 2018, the project will assess the current state of guardianship through data analysis conducted by the Nevada Center for State Courts.

“The commission has identified four topics that warrant further study in order to implement the commission’s 2018 recommendations,” the court said. “The topics include data collection, disparate business processes within district courts, lay guardian training, and judicial training on reasonable alternatives to guardianship.”

According to the court, the proposed products for the project will help improve outcomes for “older adults who are or may become protected persons by improving training for Nevada’s judges on the less restrictive alternative to guardianship.”

The program will also provide training to guardians related to their responsibilities and “improve consistency in guardianship practice and monitoring statewide,” the court said.

Court-ordered guardians will see expanded access to training at no cost to them, which will positively impact all participants in the guardianship process, according to the court.

“Training will be expanded to hard-to-reach populations and Nevada’s limited English proficiency guardians,” the court said. “Attorneys will benefit from the proposed judicial training, as more options will be available to their clients in lieu of guardianship.”

The Elder Justice Innovation Grants program will target new and emerging issues related to elder justice and funded projects will contribute to the improvement of the field of elder abuse prevention and intervention. This may include such efforts as developing materials and programs that can be widely disseminated and/or replicated, or by establishing and/or contributing to evidence-based knowledge.

The Nevada Supreme Court created a permanent guardianship commission to address issues of concern in relation to people who may be subject to guardianship statutes, rules and processes in the state in 2017. That came after the court considered information submitted in a final report by the commission to study the administration of guardianships in the state.

The Nevada Center for State Courts is an independent nonprofit organization focused on court improvement and was founded at the urging of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Warren Burger.

“He envisioned NCSC as a clearinghouse for research information and comparative data to support improvement in judicial administration in state courts,” the court states. “All of NCSC’s services — research, information services, education, consulting — are focused on helping courts plan, make decisions, and implement improvements that save time and money, while ensuring judicial administration that supports fair and impartial decision-making.”

The NCJFCJ is the oldest judicial membership organization in the country and provides all judges, courts, and related agencies involved with juvenile, family, and domestic violence cases with the knowledge and skills to improve the lives of the families and children who seek justice.

For more information on NCSC, please visit: https://www.ncsc.org/about-us.

For more information on NCJFCJ, please visit: https://www.ncjfcj.org/

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office
NCSO warns of ‘brown out’ conditions in Pahrump
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on social media, “With the current wind conditions, Pahrump is experiencing brown-out conditions throughout the valley. Visibility is near zero in many locations. Please use caution.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies speak to Noel Mihalcean ...
Man with gun walking in middle of Highway 372 arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 372 and Lola Lane following reports of a man allegedly walking in the middle of the highway, while waving a firearm and leveling the weapon at passing motorists just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
New chiropractic clinic arrives in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye ...
Rough Hat solar field subject of next Pahrump public lands committee meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is bordered by thousands of acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and these lands have become the target of a variety of solar energy projects in recent years, with yet another slated for nearly 3,400 acres near the southern border of the town, dubbed the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project.

Getty Images
Wildfire at national security site fully contained
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada National Security Site Fire &Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that a wildfire that had been burning at the security site was declared “fully contained and extinguished,” NNSS said in a release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th Annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic was held o ...
Remote Area Medical clinic serves hundreds in Pahurmp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic took place for the sixth consecutive year this past weekend and throughout the two-day event, hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were given the chance to have their lives bettered with free medical services, including general health exams, vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses and, one of the most consistently popular features of these annual clinics, dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Population of Nye County grows to over 51k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census was conducted last year and after many long months of awaiting the results, the new population figures for states, counties, cities and towns all around the United State have now been officially released. According to the data from the decennial census, Nye County and Pahrump have both seen an upswing in population over the past 10 years while several other communities in the county have experienced population declines.