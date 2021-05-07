70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nearly half of Nevada prisoners have had dose of COVID vaccine

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2021 - 10:30 pm
 
A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured. (B ...
A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured. (Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections)
Medical staff at Northern Nevada Correctional Center administer the COVID-19 vaccine to an inma ...
Medical staff at Northern Nevada Correctional Center administer the COVID-19 vaccine to an inmate. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Nearly half of Nevada’s prisoners have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Corrections.

The state prison system began administering the vaccine to prisoners who requested the shots in late April, the department has said. According to an emailed statement from the department, “almost half” of state prisoners had received at least one dose as of Tuesday.

This year, 5,063 prisoners requested to be vaccinated, but as of Tuesday, 5,187 prisoners have received at least one dose, the statement said. There are 10,699 prisoners in state custody as of Thursday, meaning about 48.5 percent have received at least one shot.

In April, the Review-Journal reported that 55 prisoners had died after testing positive for COVID-19, while data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed 53 prisoner deaths. A spokeswoman in April said the agency was reviewing the prison system’s other two reported cases, but the number of deaths shown on the state website had not been updated as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, 932 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state health department’s coronavirus website.

More than 10 vaccine clinics are being scheduled at prison facilities over the next two weeks, the department said, including a clinic at High Desert State Prison on Monday.

The prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, has the lowest vaccination rate: 24 percent of prisoners have received at least one dose as of Tuesday, the department said.

The only two prisons to have vaccinated all prisoners are transitional housing facilities in Las Vegas and Reno, according to data from the department.

Northern Nevada Correctional Center, which has seen the most prisoners who died after testing positive for COVID-19, has vaccinated 45 percent of inmates with at least one dose.

The department began allowing limited visitations again on May 1, more than a year after they were canceled because of the pandemic.

Officials will re-evaluate visitation protocols next month, the department said.

Facilities with a vaccination rate of 75 percent or more will have some restrictions lifted to allow more frequent visits, more visitors and visits from children under 5. When facilities have vaccinated at least 80 percent of prisoners, visitations will resume at “pre-pandemic levels” but with required appointments.

Of the facilities that have not vaccinated all prisoners, only Humboldt Conservation Camp has surpassed the initial 75 percent goal, with 79 percent of prisoners receiving at least one dose as of Tuesday, according to data from the department.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Dr. Ryan McComb of the Pahrump Healthcare Center covers the mental health and the ...
RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health
By Ryan McComb Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.

Getty Images Mother's Day spending is expected to rise this year, according to new statictics ...
Mother’s Day spending expected to rise
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Retail shops and other establishments across Nye County and the state are expected to be patronized this weekend as Mother’s Day approaches.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The BLM manages public lands for many uses, including sustain ...
BLM seeks nominations for advisory councils
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Mojave Southern Great Basin and Sierra Front Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory councils. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, and the nomination period is open for 45 days.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Company moves on Tonopah Mining District
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a Reno-based exploration company, acquired a 100 percent mineral rights interest in the Divide Gold and Silver Project within the Tonopah Mining District of Central Nevada, according to the press release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
State reports almost half have initiated vaccination
Staff Report

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness were joined by Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, on Wednesday to provide the daily update on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

 
Sisolak provides update on state’s economic recovery
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.