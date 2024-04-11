Need a good laugh? Join in a night of hilarious scholarship fundraising

Promising a “laugh-your-ass-off” night of hilarity and musical diversion, Sanders Family Winery is all set to host the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley Scholarship Fundraiser and its sure to be an amusing time for all involved.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery is a popular venue for fundraising efforts and next Saturday, the Kiwanis Club's scholarship program is set to benefit from a night of comedy and music at the winery.

“Kiwanis International’s yearly scholarship fundraiser is looking forward to bringing a great night of comedy and entertainment with this year’s lineup that includes actor/comedians Ed Regine and Keith Lyle and singer/songwriter Ray Ligon. Come support this worthy cause! It’s a must-see show,” information on the event reads.

Regine has spent his career headlining major venues all across the country, performing alongside greats such as Billy Crystal, Rodney Dangerfield, Jamie Foxx, Andrew “Dice” Clay and many more. “Ed has also opened for dozens of musical acts, as well as appearing in the Loyalty music videos,” event info details. “Ed continues performing his standup aboard mega cruise ships, corporate events and select comedy venues, with his audiences ‘rolling in the aisles’.”

As for Lyle, he is currently one of the house emcees at Jokesters Comedy Club and performs regularly at Delirious Comedy Club, both in Las Vegas, in addition to acting in ‘The House of Tomorrow’. “He is also is an original member on the pro-team roster for the Improv juggernaut Comedysportz Las Vegas franchise,” event information notes.

Ligon is an award-winning country music artist, with the event information adding, “His powerful vocals and sincere lyrics have resulted in countless awards, including as 2015’s and this year’s winner for North American Country Music Association, International ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award.” Ligon has titles as ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ and ‘Most Promising Entertainer of the Year’ under his belt too. “His voice is undeniably unique!”

All of the laughter and entertainment means audience members are sure to work up an appetite, so Pizza Hut will be on site with a variety of options for purchase and of course, there will be plenty of wine and other beverages available to wash it all down. Attendees will also have the chance to score some awesome items as part of the evening’s silent and live auctions.

The Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 20 at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be reserved by calling Sanders Winery at 775-727-1776 or Kiwanis member Reva Braun at 845-659-3814.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com