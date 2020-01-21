38°F
Nevada AG Ford settles with PayPal Giving Fund

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 21, 2020 - 2:33 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford reached an agreement, alongside 22 state law enforcement partners, with PayPal Charitable Giving Fund Inc., the charitable arm of PayPal Inc. The agreement will help ensure donors who use the fund are given adequate information and disclosures when making a donation through PayPal’s online fundraising program, according to information in a press release from Ford’s office.

“Charitable contributions are the financial backbone of many worthy causes,” Ford said. “Consumers should always have the information they need to make informed decisions about their donations. Today’s settlement with PayPal’s Charitable Giving Fund ensures every donor’s wishes are honored.”

The giving fund, a nonprofit, allows donors to contribute electronically to the fund; donor money is combined and later distributed to a charity of a donor’s choosing.

The giving fund “does not collect fees from donors or charities for this service; however, a charity receives contributions more quickly if the charity maintains a PayPal account, a fact that had not been adequately disclosed to donors,” Ford’s release stated. “In some instances, PPGF (giving fund) redirected donors’ contributions from the charity selected by the donor to other organizations with similar purposes without informing donors.”

Under the recent settlement, PayPal Giving Fund will have to notify donors when the organization redirect’s a donor’s charitable contribution other than the one they’ve selected. The giving fund also has to provide regulators with future campaign data to ensure compliance with the settlement.

PayPal Giving Fund also must pay $200,000 to the National Association of Attorneys General for the NAAG Charities Enforcement and Training Fund.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Lt. Adam Tippetts Speaks about t ...
Nye sheriff’s office hosts Citizen Awareness Academy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

About a half-dozen Pahrump residents set aside four hours of their time on Saturday, Jan. 11, in an effort to get answers to one simple question.

Valley Electric Association Inc. At present It’s been roughly 18 months since Valley Electric ...
VEA reports clean safety record for past 18 months
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Despite very challenging and potentially hazardous work environments, crews at Valley Electric Association ended the 2019 calendar year with an impeccable safety record, according to Joe Fieldsted, manager of Safety, Health, Environmental and Efficiency.

Getty Images Census Day will be observed nationwide on April 1.
2020 Census job fairs set for this week in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Census is just around the corner and the U.S. Census Bureau is gearing up for the enormous decennial undertaking.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help ex ...
Application period opens for rural development grants
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Applications are being accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for grants that support businesses and jobs in rural Nevada. The Rural Business Development Grant has several uses to rural areas: technical assistance, training and other activities.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Max Buffi, 2019 president of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of ...
Pahrump chamber holds 2020 awards gala
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Business and other leaders around Pahrump gathered for the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Installation and Awards Gala in mid-January.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The staff of Pahrump Podiatry stand in front of the company ...
Pahrump Podiatry gets new home, expanded space
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Podiatry moved to a new location in the fall of 2019, giving the group more than three times the space it was previously in.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the Nevada VFW mid-winter con ...
Beatty hosts VFW mid-winter conference
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

About 170 people gathered in Beatty Jan. 10-12 for the Nevada Veterans of Foreign Wars mid-winter conference.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds water applications protested by Great Basin Water Co.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than a decade and a half, the town of Pahrump has been working toward development of a huge patch of land with the ultimate goal of turning 427 acres of property into a major recreation facility, the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission is seen presiding over an appeal h ...
Pahrump parcel fee hike overturned by Nye commissioners
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Many Pahrump area property owners have been angry these past few weeks about a future hike in the per parcel fee assessed on their property taxes. And owners haven’t been shy about expressing their frustrations either.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22.
Nevada 2020 Democratic caucus includes early voting option
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada 2020 Democratic Caucus, the “First in the West” as it is proudly being hailed, is just over a month away, and the Nevada Democratic Party is preparing for the major undertaking that will help decide the Democratic presidential nomination.