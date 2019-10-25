Nevada Assembly candidate Dr. Bradley to host meeting in Pahrump

Dr. Joseph Bradley is making a bid for the Nevada Assembly District 36 seat, challenging appointed Assemblyman Greg Hafen II for the Republican nomination in 2020 and he is striving to engage the community as he campaigns for office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley is seeking the Republican nomination for the Nevada Assembly District 36 seat in the 2020 election and will host a meeting on Oct. 29 to share his views with the community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of a campaign sign for Nevada Assembly District 36 candidate Dr. Joseph Bradley.

As part of that engagement effort, Bradley will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Artesia Clubhouse, 6601 Fox Ave.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will include an overview of Bradley’s goals and positions on a myriad of issues. In addition, Bradley plans to utilize the time to also provide some educational information to attendees on a topic he specializes in, addiction.

“I’m going to do a little presentation in the beginning on addiction and how it relates to other disorders and issues, very specifically,” Bradley, a certified addictionologist, detailed. “Not just the whole, ‘Oh, we need to correct this problem,’ stuff, but actually explaining to people what it is, the science behind what is taking place in the brain, so that we can recognize the signs and symptoms. I want to spend the first part just really educating people as to mental health and addiction because we need to address that issue. Especially in Nye County.”

Bradley said he will then move into other subjects of interest to area voters and explaining his stance on points such as the Second Amendment, the local water issues, taxes and more.

