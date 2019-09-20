76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Assemblyman Hafen receives conservative achievement award

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The American Conservative Union Foundation’s 2019 ratings have been released and top conservatives from the state of Nevada were honored with awards during the foundation’s recent inaugural CPAC West conference, hosted Sept. 13 in Reno.

Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, R-Pahrump, was among the lawmakers who were judged by the foundation to have displayed the highest percentage of conservative principles in their votes throughout the 2019 legislative session.

“The American Conservative Union Foundation, host of the Conservative Political Action Conference, has just released its ratings of the 2019 meeting of the Nevada State Assembly. ACUF’s Ratings of Congress and Ratings of the States are initiatives of ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability,” information from the organization explained. “These ratings are designed to reflect how over 8,000 elected officials across the nation view the role of government while illustrating the differences between chambers of the Legislature and revealing lawmakers’ positions on a wide variety of issues that directly affect Nevadans.”

In an extensively detailed document comprising the state’s 2019 ratings, the foundation gave Hafen an 80% conservative score, earning him the foundation’s second-highest award, that for conservative achievement.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top five conservatives in the entire state of Nevada by the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability,” Hafen wrote in a tweet after learning of the award. “Thank you.”

Hafen has publicly announced his intention to run for election to the District 36 seat which he currently holds by appointment.

Hafen was appointed as Nevada District 36 assemblyman as a replacement for the posthumously elected Dennis Hof, who passed away in October 2018 just weeks before winning the general election. Thus far, the only person to announce that they will challenge Hafen in the 2020 Republican primary is former Assembly District 36 candidate Dr. Joseph Bradley.

Other Nevada Assembly members who earned a conservative score of 80-89% include Chris Edwards, John Ellison, Alexis Hansen, Al Kramer, Robin Titus and Jim Wheeler.

While the American Conservative Union Foundation may have presented awards to several Nevada lawmakers that evening, it was not all good news from the organization. There were no legislators who earned the foundation’s highest award this year, that for conservative excellence and in a news release, the foundation also shed light on its negative opinion of the direction the state, which is currently controlled by the Democratic Party, has been taking as a whole.

“The Nevada State Assembly’s overall conservative score fell by more than 20 percentage points compared to the previous session (from 49.70% to 28.33%),” the news release read. Additionally, no Nevada senator, Republican or otherwise, scored high enough to earn themselves an award from the foundation, with the overall state Senate’s conservative score coming in at just 28%.

“Despite California’s many economic problems, not to mention a record number of families leaving the Golden State, liberal lawmakers of the Nevada State Assembly seem to be replicating California’s failed far-left policies,” ACUF Chairman Matt Schlapp was quoted as stating. “From job-killing, one-size-fits-all mandates on small businesses to the socialization of solar energy costs, liberal Nevada lawmakers have started down a dangerous path of economic disaster. We urge the Nevada State Assembly to give everyday workers a chance at success by eliminating burdensome and unnecessary government intervention.”

To view any of the foundation’s 2019 ratings visit acuratings.conservative.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept.18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association recently approached the Nye Coun ...
VEA makes move to fulfill Pahrump community center commitment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission has given the thumbs up to the letter of intent from Valley Electric Association outlining the cooperative’s desire to make good on promises made to the community by donating $5 million, plus necessary land, to construct a new community center in Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Some Beatty residents have been putting ou ...
Roundup focuses on Beatty burros
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

What do you do with too many burros? The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s solution to that problem is to gather as many as possible and take them to holding facilities.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, which sells new vehicles fro ...
Pahrump dealership addresses impact of national UAW strike
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza won’t run out of vehicles manufactured by General Motors Company anytime soon, as the strike that sent over 49,000 General Motors workers from the factory floor to the picket lines in mid-September continues.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Simmons with the largest Lahontan cutthroat of the day. ...
Dan Simmons’ Sportsman’s quest: Exploring the Legends of the Lake
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada always has been the land of legends, mysteries and adventures. When it comes to fishing, it’s no different, as I discovered at Pyramid Lake, a short distance north of Reno.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Great deals can be had on countless items including furnitur ...
Pahrump Senior Center to host rummage sale
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at the Pahrump Senior Center want the community to know that “one person’s clutter is another person’s treasure.”

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Seniors Skyler Lauver and Ashton Kamien were crowned Pahrump ...
Lauver, Kamien rule at Pahrump homecoming
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The announcement of Pahrump Valley High School’s homecoming king and queen was taken very differently by the two winners who heard their names called at halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Boulder City on Sept. 13.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A performer works what's known as the "Poodle Review", ...
Circus delights crowd in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Upward of 200 area residents took in the sights and sounds of the Jordan World Circus at McCullough Arena in Pahrump Sept. 14.