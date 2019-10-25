Nevada Attorney General Ford unveils statewide housing and scam initiative

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and his “Home Again: Nevada Homeowner Relief Program” unveiled a series of commercials to raise awareness about free housing and resources regarding scams available to Nevadans.

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said that he wants "every Nevadan to know that help is only one call away with Home Again, and all services offered are entirely free of charge.”

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Home Again is a free public service sponsored by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General offering free services related to housing and consumer assistance.

The four-video series, launched in English and Spanish, aims to educate the public about affordable housing, reverse mortgages, notario fraud and cybersecurity scams. The commercials were created and produced in partnership with Braintrust Marketing and Communications, Ford’s office announced.

Home Again is a free public service sponsored by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General offering free services related to housing and consumer assistance. As a one-stop shop for housing resources and questions, Home Again has served over 50,000 Nevadans with counseling and education since its launch in 2013.

The program is a collaboration with counseling agencies approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Home Again services are available free of charge to all Nevadans simply by calling toll free 1-855-457-4638 or visiting the Home Again website. Assistance is available Monday through Friday in both English and Spanish.

“Affordable housing and keeping up with mortgage payments are issues facing Nevadans every day,” Ford said. “As someone who has struggled to make ends meet for myself and my family, this initiative is personal. I want every Nevadan to know that help is only one call away with Home Again, and all services offered are entirely free of charge.”