Nevada authorities cracking down on aggressive drivers, focus on slowing speeders

More than two dozen law enforcement agencies statewide are joining forces to crack down on drivers exceeding speed limits or driving aggressively through July 30, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

“Speeding is a contributing factor in approximately one-third of fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways,” the NHP said in a statement. “Exceeding the speed limit is considered aggressive driving just as weaving in and out of traffic, passing in emergency lanes or along the shoulder and failing to yield to other motorists.”

Most motorists, the NHP said, do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, however, the consequences of driving too fast include:

■ greater potential for loss of vehicle control

reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

■ increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger

■ increased degree of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries

■ unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash

“If you’re heavy on the gas pedal, expect to get pulled over and receive a citation,” the NHP said. “Save the gas and your money by driving the speed limit, no excuses.”

The “Joining Forces” effort started July 15 in Nevada.