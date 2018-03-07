Nevada authorities launch new traffic crackdown

Nevada authorities are carrying out another traffic enforcement crackdown.

As part of an effort called "Joining Forces" a crackdown starts today and is scheduled to run through March 18, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced this week.

Speeding drivers are the target statewide, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The latest started March 2 and is scheduled to run through March 18, the NHP announced.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol reminds drivers that one mile over the speed limit constitutes a violation of the law and you can be stopped,” the NHP’s announcement stated.

The NHP cited federal statistics showing that more than 30 percent of fatal crashes are because of excessive speed.

“Motorists should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement in the Las Vegas Valley in the coming weeks,” Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a statement. “The Nevada Highway Patrol will be joining forces with local agencies to target speeding drivers. Ease up on the gas pedal and arrive alive.”