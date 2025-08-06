Nevada congressman says he was denied entry to ICE center

Rep. Steven Horsford said he was denied entry to a immigration detention center in Pahrump, alleging that he was told he posed a “security risk.”

Rep. Steven Horsford said Thursday last week that he was denied entry to an immigration detention center in Pahrump for an oversight inspection, alleging that despite his legal right to inspect the center, he was told he posed a “security risk.”

The privately operated Nevada Southern Detention Center contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold migrants in the federal agency’s custody.

“I am here to do my job as an elected member of Congress to do an oversight inspection of this facility,” said Horsford, D-Nev., in a video published on social media from outside the entry gate. “Unfortunately, they are putting hurdle after hurdle in front of us.”

The jail, one of three ICE detention centers in Nevada, is operated by CoreCivic.

Horsford said on X that Warden John Mattos came to the gate and denied him entry, claiming that “I was a security risk.”

Mattos, a corrections veteran, was appointed to the post in July.

Horsford told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday night that his office had told the jail about a week ago that he was going to be showing up for an inspection.

“I had every right to arrive at the facility today,” said Horsford, adding that he has conducted oversight trips at the jail in previous years, where they let him walk through the premises.

Horsford said that before the visit, he had heard from constituents who had been held at the detention center, “some of whom were detained and separated and in most cases with no criminal background.”

Flanked by a security detail on the other side of the locked gate, Mattos would not explain how Horsford posed a security risk — despite Horsford pressing him and flashing his congressional identification, Horsford said.

Mattos instead threatened to call the Nye County’s Sheriff’s Office on the congressman, Horsford said. When Horsford left about an hour after arriving, deputies were pulling into the facility, he added.

Asked about next steps, Horsford said: “We will pursue other measures and I will return and I will conduct the oversight.”

Pending lawsuit

Horsford’s visit came a day after a dozen members of Congress sued the federal government, alleging in a complaint that representatives with constitutional duties to inspect immigration facilities were being denied access across the U.S.

No Nevada member of Congress signed onto the lawsuit, which Horsford said he supports.

“As part of its campaign of mass deportation, the Trump-Vance administration has stretched the U.S. immigration detention system far beyond its capacity,” the complaint said. “More people are being held by the United States in immigration detention than ever before, with many facilities housing more individuals than they were built to contain.”

Added the complaint: “Reports of mistreatment have been widespread and have included disturbing details of overcrowding, food shortages, lack of adequate medical care, and unsanitary conditions.”

ICE did not respond to messages seeking comment about Horsford’s entry denial.

After a congressional visit to a New Jersey immigration jail led to the arrest of a Democratic mayor in May, the Department of Homeland Security repeated guidelines for visitors of such detention centers.

In a statement at the time, the agency said that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem “respects Congress’ oversight authority and is always willing to accommodate members seeking to visit ICE detention facilities.”

“However, they are not above the law,” the statement continued. “All members and staff need to comply with facility rules, procedures, and instructions from ICE personnel on site for their own safety, the safety of the detainees, and the safety of ICE employees.”

DHS guidelines, citing federal law, say that members of Congress don’t have to provide “prior notice of the intent to enter a facility … for the purpose of conducting oversight.”

Congressional staff, however, must provide at least a 24-hour notice, according to the guidelines.

‘It’s inappropriate’

“We’ve made every effort to contact the appropriate individuals,” Horsford said in the video. His congressional district includes the private jail. “And to arrive here today and to be refused entry is really just appalling. It’s inappropriate.”

Added Horsford: “I don’t know what it is they’re hiding. I don’t know what is happening behind this gate that they don’t want me to do my job as an elected member of Congress to do oversight and inspection, which is my constitutional authority as the elected representative in this district.”

CoreCivic wrote in a statement to the Review-Journal that all congressional visits “must be coordinated and approved by ICE’s Office of Congressional Relations.”

“We are committed to complying with all applicable federal detention standards in our U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)-contracted facilities, including our Nevada Southern Detention Center,” wrote Ryan Gustin, CoreCivic senior director of public affairs. “These facilities are closely monitored by our government partners at ICE, and they are subject to regular reviews and audits to ensure an appropriate standard of living and care for all detainees.”

CoreCivic did not address Horsford’s claim that he was denied entrance and described as a security risk.

Nevada state lawmakers in the Latino Legislative Caucus were allowed to tour the Pahrump facility this month, where the lawmakers said they spoke to some detainees.

“Visited a CoreCivic prison this week — heard heartbreaking stories: racial profiling, no rights, forced self-deportation. ICE’s cruelty is real,” Assemblywoman Cecelia Gonzalez wrote on social media.

Added CoreCivic: “For more than 40 years, CoreCivic has played a limited but important role in America’s immigration system. We know this is a highly charged, emotional issue for many people, but the fact is we operate safe, secure facilities that provide high quality services for our government partners at ICE.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.