News

Nevada deadline approaching for National Small Business Week Awards

Staff Report
December 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is actively seeking nominations for its statewide 2020 Small Business Awards.

The honorees in the following categories will be recognized by the SBA during a premier celebratory event to be held during National Small Business Week in May 2020, officials announced:

Small Business Person of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 30 by 6/1/20)

Micro-Enterprise Person of the Year (5 employees or fewer)

Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

Family Owned Business of the Year

Veteran Owned Business of the Year

Rural Business of the Year

Legacy Business of the Year (25+ years in business)

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

The deadline for submitting a nomination package is Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Eligibility guidelines are available on the Nevada SBA’s website https://www.sba.gov/nv

Nomination packages can be faxed to: 202-481-0785 or emailed to NVDO@sba.gov

For more information call 702-388-6611.

Individuals may not be nominated for more than one Small Business Week (SBW) 2020 award category. Those who have received a small business award in the past five years will not be eligible.

“For over 50 years, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy,” a recent announcement reads.

