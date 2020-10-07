Nevada Dems launch Tagalog voter protection hotline 

2020 Election logo.

The Nevada State Democratic Party has launched a voter protection hotline to motivate Asian American and Pacific Islanders to execute their right to suffrage for the oncoming elections.

This is a novel approach to help minority groups to gain confidence during the election period. The Nevada Victory team’s efforts are to reach the diverse electorate individuals who can make a difference in November’s election.

“We vote to show that all of us have a place in this country, that we all proud Americans,” said Sandra Jauregui, Democratic Assemblywoman for Nevada. “We vote for a better life, we vote because it matters.”

The Nevada Victory team is trying to outreach and mobilize the most possible diverse citizens who are eligible to vote to make sure Donald Trump is removed from office. The NV Dems believe that the AAPI community makes up 11 percent of Nevada’s electorate eligibility.

According to a recent article from the Pew Research organization, Asian Americans are the fastest-growing ethnic group of eligible voters among other major minorities. More than 11 million AAPI individuals will be able to vote this November. Turning this group into 5 percent of the nation’s eligible voters.

The Nevada Victory team is committed to providing bilingual assistance to those who may not speak English. Therefore, they encourage people to call the voter protection hotline at 888-525-8683. Voters can also find more bilingual resources through NevadaVotesEarly.com and NevadaVota.com as well.

Nevada general election is Nov. 3, 2020.

The start of early voting in Nevada is Oct.17 and runs through Oct. 30, 2020. However, in-person absentee voting is not available due to the pandemic. Voter registration deadlines via online must be completed by Oct. 29.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. To return the absentee ballot, must do so by Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 by 7:00 p.m.