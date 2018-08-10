Nevada DMV offers new specialty license plates

The Women’s Resource Center of Southern Nevada has a new ally, by way of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Women’s Resource Center of Southern Nevada has a new ally, by way of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

Stated in a news release, the DMV recently announced the issue of a new specialty license plate supporting the resource center, which happens to be the only organization in Nevada providing prenatal care free of charge for clients who are uninsured or under-insured.

The new plate design, labeled, “Nevada Values Life” is the latest of several dozen Silver State specialty plates issued by the DMV over the years.

Proceeds from the specialty plate will fund many programs which offer pregnancy testing, client casework, counseling, and numerous other services.

The Women’s Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada has provided pregnancy services to women for more than 30 years.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Nevadans to publicly show their support for thousands of families who rely on the services we provide,” said Esther Caruso-Golleher, CEO of the Women’s Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada.

Additionally, the release noted that if a vehicle is currently registered in Nevada, the owner can receive the new “Values Life” plate by submitting the old license plates to a DMV full-service office, or the county assessor’s office, which also offers vehicle registration services.

“If you choose to keep your existing registration expiration date, no emission inspection is required,” the release stated. “You will receive your new plates with a new registration slip and decal. A $6 substitute plate fee will apply in addition to the specialty plate fees. For the first time, Nevada residents have the opportunity to purchase a life-affirming specialty license plate that will help to fund important programs that assist pregnant women and families in our state.”

The Women’s Resource Center of Southern Nevada is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.

The agency applied to the state to create the specialty plate, designed by Matt Phillips of Vive Creative Solutions in Las Vegas.

The request was approved by the Commission on Special License Plates back in October of 2015.

