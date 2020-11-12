Nevada Donor Network, hospice expand collaboration

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Drive on Feb. 19, 2018, which offers in-home hospice services in the local area. The company offers in-home hospice services in the Pahrump area and in Clark County.

Nathan Adelson Hospice has announced an expanded life-saving collaboration with its longtime community partners at Nevada Donor Network.

Members of Nathan Adelson Hospice’s interdisciplinary team now work directly with patients and their families to educate them about organ and tissue donation and can now make direct referrals to the Nevada Donor Network.

Educating and encouraging patients to give the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donations is an important service to the community. Nathan Adelson Hospice patients have the opportunity to become a donor and give a last gift and act of charity to community members they will never meet or know. One donor has the power to save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal 75 or more through tissue and cornea donation.

“Many ask us, ‘What can I do to help?’ Organ and tissue donation is a rewarding way to provide support to members of our community and ensure their loves ones’ legacy to live on,” said Karen Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice. “We are especially proud to go this extra mile and enhance our long-term partnership with Nevada Donor Network to increase the difference we both make locally.”

More than 112,000 people across the U.S., including 646 Nevadans, are currently waiting for life-saving transplants on the National Organ Transplant Waiting List. Nathan Adelson Hospice encourages all Nevadans to register and become an organ and tissue donor. Visit www.nvdonor.org to learn about how to become a donor.

“With more than 100,000 people waiting desperately for a life-saving gift around the nation and more than a million healing tissue transplants taking place each year, our health care and community partners play a critical role in helping us save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Jackie Warn, Nevada Donor Network vice president of quality and regulatory affairs. “We are incredibly grateful to Nathan Adelson Hospice for their continuous support over the years. Through this next level of partnership, which includes referring potential heroic donors, we will be able to make the gift of life and health possible for more people in our state and around the globe. Together, we look forward to maximizing the lifesaving and healing gift of donation for many years to come.”

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the oldest, largest and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, caring for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community.

In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an inpatient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care.

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation.

Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 58 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 110,000 potential transplant recipients across the country.