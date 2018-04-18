Nevada economic development department approves applications

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved applications for 12 businesses throughout the state, which will create 654 new jobs, and nearly $500 million in capital investment.

Erik Verduzco-Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks during the Nevada Governor's Global Tourism Summit at the Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

“After leading the nation in private-sector job growth last year, Nevada is off to a strong start in 2018 and this impressive slate of diverse companies, either relocating to or expanding in the Silver State, will help to ensure our growing workforce continues to have access to a stable, sustainable job market and rising wages,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a statement last month.

Executive Director Paul Anderson said: “The range of the dozen companies before our board today exemplifies the ‘New Nevada’ from autonomous vehicle research and development, information technology, and financial services to manufacturing and logistics.

“The industry mix and the potential for growth bode well for the future of Nevada’s economy and its ability to weather economic downturns,” he said.