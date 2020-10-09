78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada firefighter recognized for actions during wildfires

Staff Report
October 8, 2020 - 6:37 pm
 

Nevada National Security Site firefighter Michael Porter, who led a Nevada search and rescue team that was deployed Sept. 12-21 to Oregon to fight the state’s wildfires, was honored by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday.

A firefighter for 26 years, Porter served as search team manager of the Nevada Task Force 1 team, which he has been part of for 14 years, including seven as a canine handler.

The September 2020 Oregon wildfires consisted of 45 active fires spanning more than 500,000 acres, destroying homes and forcing evacuation. NVTF-1 is one of 28 teams in FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue emergency response system. Each National Incident Management System Type 1 US&R task force comprises 80 members specializing in search, rescue, medicine, hazardous materials, logistics and planning, including technical specialists such as physicians, structural engineers and canine search teams.

The NVTF-1 team — three human remains detection canines and six personnel — worked in conjunction with the Utah Task Force (80 personnel) and four single-resource HRD canine teams from Florida (two), Colorado (one) and Arizona (one team with two personnel) for the remainder of the operation.

Over the course of seven operational periods, the team covered the area of the fire in the Oregon towns of Talent, Phoenix and Ashland, as identified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s department. The team surveyed and marked 6,035 waypoints, conducted 4,301 structure evaluations and searched 3,003 structures and 1,628 vehicles.

“It allows us to assist the country during times of need,” Porter said of his ongoing involvement with the team. “We’re also able to maintain our skills, get national-level training and interact with other responders in Nevada and throughout the United States.”

Porter joined the NNSS Fire and Rescue team in May 2019 after retiring from the City of Henderson earlier that year.

THE LATEST
Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times If the numbers and percentage of positive c ...
Inyo County moves into Orange Tier or restrictions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Brown family, who owns China Ranch, reth ...
Southeast Inyo County’s venerable landmark businesses still standing strong
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Adaptability, commitment and a little help from their friends are keeping Southeast Inyo County’s three oldest and best loved tourist destinations in business despite the ups and downs of a pandemic economy.

Getty Images The primary goal for implementing Nevada Health Connection is to improve patient ...
New tool will streamline behavioral health referrals
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced Monday the launch of Nevada Health Connection, a technology platform designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Nevada.

Getty Images P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to fre ...
Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals
Staff Report

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

Katie Coleman-Nevada Rural Housing Authority The Nevada Rural Housing Authority recently receiv ...
Desert Properties receives recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently earned a prestigious distinction.

Getty Images To participate, simply make an artistic creation using things you may not use any ...
Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling
Staff Report

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.

Getty Images Scammers are targeting job seekers in Nevada, according to a recent press release ...
Job seekers warned about wide variety of scammers
Staff Report

As many Nevadans pursue new job opportunities during the pandemic, scams related to job seekers are on the rise. These scams can take many forms. In addition to traditional methods such as flyers, posters and advertisements, scams targeting job seekers can originate from multiple platforms, including fake websites, unsolicited emails, social media, messaging services, robocalls, Craigslist and pop-up advertisements.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
USDA adds $1 million for loans to rural businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada State Rural Development Director Phil Cowee announced the agency will invest another $1 million to recapitalize small business lending in rural Nevada through a long-term, low interest loan to the Rural Nevada Development Corporation, a nonprofit alternative lender.