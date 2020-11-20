55°F
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched

Staff Report
November 19, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health professionals track overall vaccination coverage and identify areas for improvement and where more work needs to be done for populations who remain unvaccinated.

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

The dashboard, developed by the Nevada State Immunization Program and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, and provides updates weekly on influenza vaccination coverage rates by county, age and gender across the state throughout the 2020-2021 influenza season and compares rates to the two previous flu seasons.

Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health professionals track overall vaccination coverage and identify areas for improvement and where more work needs to be done for populations who remain unvaccinated. This dashboard will allow partners at the county and local levels to access coverage data relevant to their communities.

“Significantly more effort is going into statewide flu messaging and increasing access to, and uptake of, flu vaccines this year on behalf of the state as well as Immunize Nevada, local health authorities and other important public health partners and immunization providers,” said Candice McDaniel, NSIP health bureau chief. “It is important that we are able to assess our progress and make the data visible to our partners and the public.”

Flu vaccination is the best way for Nevadans to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities against flu, which can lead to hospitalization or death even in healthy people. Increasing influenza vaccination coverage is a critical part of COVID-19 response work and will help decrease the burden of preventable influenza illnesses and hospitalizations on the health care system.

With ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in Nevada, it is more important than ever for everyone 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against influenza, a preventable and potentially dangerous respiratory illness.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services urges all Nevadans who remain unvaccinated to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible. To find locations for vaccination in your community, visit Immunize Nevada at ImmunizeNevada.org/find-vaccine-clinics

The Nevada influenza vaccination data dashboard can be accessed on NSIP’s Influenza web page at DPBH.nv.gov/Programs/Flu/Influenza/

Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.

NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.