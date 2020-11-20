Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health professionals track overall vaccination coverage and identify areas for improvement and where more work needs to be done for populations who remain unvaccinated.

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

The dashboard, developed by the Nevada State Immunization Program and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, and provides updates weekly on influenza vaccination coverage rates by county, age and gender across the state throughout the 2020-2021 influenza season and compares rates to the two previous flu seasons.

Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health professionals track overall vaccination coverage and identify areas for improvement and where more work needs to be done for populations who remain unvaccinated. This dashboard will allow partners at the county and local levels to access coverage data relevant to their communities.

“Significantly more effort is going into statewide flu messaging and increasing access to, and uptake of, flu vaccines this year on behalf of the state as well as Immunize Nevada, local health authorities and other important public health partners and immunization providers,” said Candice McDaniel, NSIP health bureau chief. “It is important that we are able to assess our progress and make the data visible to our partners and the public.”

Flu vaccination is the best way for Nevadans to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities against flu, which can lead to hospitalization or death even in healthy people. Increasing influenza vaccination coverage is a critical part of COVID-19 response work and will help decrease the burden of preventable influenza illnesses and hospitalizations on the health care system.

With ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in Nevada, it is more important than ever for everyone 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against influenza, a preventable and potentially dangerous respiratory illness.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services urges all Nevadans who remain unvaccinated to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible. To find locations for vaccination in your community, visit Immunize Nevada at ImmunizeNevada.org/find-vaccine-clinics

The Nevada influenza vaccination data dashboard can be accessed on NSIP’s Influenza web page at DPBH.nv.gov/Programs/Flu/Influenza/