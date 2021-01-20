62°F
News

Nevada Gold Mines starts employee giving program

Staff Report
January 20, 2021 - 8:47 am
 
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal A view of an open pit mine at Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin ...
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal A view of an open pit mine at Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin operation Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Nevada Gold Mines recently launched the company’s new employee giving campaign, the Heritage Fund.

The charitable workplace giving program includes an employee-driven campaign to support nonprofit organizations today and an Endowment Fund to support community needs into the future.

Through the Heritage Fund, NGM employees have the option to support nonprofit organizations of their choice to reflect personal values, passions and pursuits.

NGM provided all 7,000 employees with $25 to start their giving account and will match 120% of each employee contribution to qualified organizations or to the Endowment Fund.

NGM also invested an initial $500,000 to kick off the Endowment Fund portion of the program, which will be professionally managed and invested.

The Endowment Fund was established as the financial legacy NGM will leave for long-term sustainability in the communities where the company operates.

“We understand and appreciate how important the services are that non-profit organizations provide for our communities,” said Greg Walker, NGM executive managing director. “NGM strives to be a valued member of our local communities, and it is my hope that the Heritage Fund will be a source of strength in our local communities for many years to come.”

The Heritage Fund is a 501c(3), managed by Executive Director Shane Moss and governed by a nine-person board of directors.

