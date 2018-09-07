Nevada governor takes part in trade mission to Japan, Australia

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has completed his trip to Japan with the National Governors Association. Sandoval arrived in Australia for the second leg of his journey, his office announced recently.

Gov. Brian Sandoval pauses before signing a group of bills while at the Nevada State Capitol Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While in Japan last week, Sandoval and other U.S. governors met with Japanese governors to discuss opportunities relating to business and educational trade, including workforce training. As part of the trip in Japan, the delegation met with Japanese government representatives to offer Nevada’s resources as leaders in the gaming industry as Japan moves forward with Integrated Resorts.

Sandoval met with Japanese Prime Minister Abe and, at first lady Abe’s request, she and first lady Sandoval met to discuss women’s rights issues. “While in Japan, we were also able to have discussions about the importance of trade between Nevada and Japan,” Sandoval added. “There is potential for Nevada gaming operators and technology companies to export equipment and services to Japan and invest directly and with companies like Panasonic already operating in Nevada, the framework for growth already exists.”

Sandoval began the second leg of his journey in Australia on Aug. 31. Last week, the delegation attended a water innovation workshop, which built upon a memorandum of understanding signed between Queensland and Nevada in January.

Over the next three years, the Queensland Department of Natural Resources is contributing $500,000 in Australian funds for collaboration between the WaterStart and Queensland Urban Utilities. Currently, there is a joint effort to recruit additional water technology companies to work on Intelligent Water Networks. “I was pleased with yesterday’s water workshop and I am looking forward to additional meetings in Queensland,” Sandoval added.

The delegation also met with the premier and covered a range of topics including workforce, education, drone technology and climate change. During the meeting, the group spoke about the sister state agreement with Queensland. The governor and first lady also attended the Woman on Boards luncheon on women’s rights with the premier.

Wrapping up Aug. 29, the delegation met with Tritium and took a tour of their manufacturing facility where the group was able to learn about leading-edge technology for electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the delegation discussed Nevada’s electric highway and the importance of providing an infrastructure that will meet the growing demand of the future.

Earlier this summer, Sandoval was on a trade mission to Africa.

“I hope this mission lays the foundation for growing commerce between Nevada, South Africa and Ghana and results in greater prosperity for all our people and I thank the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for taking the lead in organizing this mission,” Sandoval said at the time.

On the Africa trip, the mission’s final leg included meetings with Mayor Cllr Zandile Gumede, Kwazulu Natal Premier Thembinkosi Willies Mchunu and U.S. Consul General Sherry Zalika Sykes among others.