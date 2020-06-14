92°F
Nevada Guard to mark Flag Day, Army birthday

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 13, 2020 - 6:41 pm
 

The Nevada National Guard invites the public to join as it marks the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army and Flag Day at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Because of social distancing measures, the obervance will not be open to the public but instead will be broadcast on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/NevadaNationalGuard/

Retired Army 1st Lt. Andy LePeilbet, a Distinguished Service Cross recipient, is set to be the guest speaker. The Distinguished Service Cross is the second-highest military award possible behind only the Medal of Honor. LePeilbet also has two Silver Star awards, a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

LePeilbet, 73, a native of Placerville, California, received his second Silver Star for taking out a machine gun emplacement during a 1969 firefight in the Piei. Gov. Steve Sisolak presented him with the award at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services Veteran of the Month ceremony in January.

After LePeilbet’s speech, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry and the youngest soldier or airmen in the audience will cut the Army birthday cake to mark 245 years since the establishment of the U.S. Army.

The Nevada Guard notes that June 14 is officially Flay Day and the Army birthday, and everyone is encouraged to mark the special day again Sunday in a personal manner. The Nevada Guard is set to resume its public Flag Day and Army birthday ceremony at the Capitol in 2021 if social distancing measures are eased in the upcoming year.

Grant will help NSHE corequisite education
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation to assist NSHE’s seven degree-granting institutions in the implementation of corequisite math and English to full scale.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Saturday, June 6, this photo shows attendees gat ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park providing weekend entertainment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In light of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, public events are quite scarce these days but for residents of the town of Pahrump, nearly every weekend into August comes with a chance to round up the family, grab some blankets and lawn chairs and head out to Ian Deutch Memorial Park for an evening of cinematic entertainment at Movies in the Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Information provided with the budget presentation during th ...
Nye County approves final budget for coming fiscal year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following almost weekly discussion over the past two months regarding the county’s financial outlook in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Nye County Commission gave approval to its final budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, during a special meeting held Friday, May 29.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.