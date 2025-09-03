89°F
Nevada Health Authority is seeking input from residents for application to receive federal funds

“Rural health care providers, hospitals, public health and county health officers are encouraged to comment,” stated the press release. (Nevada Health Authority)
On June 26, President Donald Trump spoke about the One Big Beautiful Bill Act during White House event. (whitehouse.gov)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2025 - 4:28 am
 
Updated September 3, 2025 - 6:05 am

The Nevada Health Authority is seeking input from Nevadans on what Silver State projects should be prioritized in its application to receive new government funds made available through President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“The newly created Rural Health Transformation Program will deliver an investment of $50 billion over five years to transparently and efficiently transform rural health access,” explained an official White House memorandum.

The application to the Trump administration’s new health care program is available to all states.

“Rural health care providers, hospitals, public health and county health officers are encouraged to comment,” stated the press release.

The Nevada Health Authority press release detailed that input from Nevada residents can be submitted through a survey until Sept. 22. To submit thoughts and comments, visit nvha.nv.gov/Community/Rural_Health_Transformation/ and fill out the survey at the bottom of the web page.

“Summarized survey results will be shared in a virtual community workshop planned for the end of the month,” informed the press release.

The press release reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid must evaluate and confirm applications before Dec. 31. They must also disburse funding no later than Dec. 31.

“We are looking forward to finding opportunities to invest these new federal funds to ensure the sustainability of our rural hospitals and health care system,” said Nevada Health Authority Director Stacie Weeks in the press release. “While continuing toward our goal for Nevadans to have access to affordable, reliable health care.”

For more information about the Rural Health Transformation Program and to access the survey, visit nvha.nv.gov/Community/Rural_Health_Transformation/

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

