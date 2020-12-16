57°F
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 16, 2020 - 10:10 am
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, spoke at the Nevada Health Link forum in October 2018 in Las Vegas.

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Now through Jan. 15, 2021, Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, remains open and available for Nevadans to purchase comprehensive, Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans for 2021. As a state-based exchange, Nevada Health Link makes its own decisions and is autonomous from the HealthCare.gov federal marketplace, therefore allowing for an extended open enrollment period.

As of Dec. 13, 71,539 Nevadans have enrolled in a health insurance plan for 2021. With more than 30 days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 coverage, that number is obviously expected to trend upward with a typical surge in enrollment closer to the deadline.

Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits.

All plans offered through the exchange cover the 10 essential health benefits, including pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment. Consumers should know they must enroll in a plan by Dec. 31 to have health coverage effective on Jan. 1, 2021. Anyone who enrolls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have coverage effective on Feb. 1, 2021.

“There are many consumers across the country scrambling to enroll in health insurance before their states’ marketplaces close their open enrollment periods on Dec. 15,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “But Nevadans are in luck, because there is another month left before our open enrollment period ends. And with the busy holiday season upon us, consumers still have plenty of time to explore, compare and purchase their health insurance plans.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that health is the new wealth. There is no greater gift than the peace of mind that comes with knowing you and your family are covered with a comprehensive plan that will allow you to access a better quality of care, while protecting you from financial ruin, should you experience a medical event. Health insurance is the ultimate holiday gift.”

Exchange plans are ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

This year, Nevada Health Link has 50 qualified health plans to offer – nearly double the numbers of plans offered last year – from five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth. Nevada Health Link also offers 27 dental plans from six carriers and has partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

Nevada Health Link is working with certified brokers and navigators to ensure there are plenty of opportunities and methods to enroll in health insurance, including virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin, via telephone and online or in person, for those who prefer it. Visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927 to learn more. The call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alf ...
Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.

Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy
Staff Report

Judge Karen Owens last week approved a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes solar plant in Nevada that received $737 million in guaranteed loans from the federal government.