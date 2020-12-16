Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, spoke at the Nevada Health Link forum in October 2018 in Las Vegas.

Now through Jan. 15, 2021, Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, remains open and available for Nevadans to purchase comprehensive, Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans for 2021. As a state-based exchange, Nevada Health Link makes its own decisions and is autonomous from the HealthCare.gov federal marketplace, therefore allowing for an extended open enrollment period.

As of Dec. 13, 71,539 Nevadans have enrolled in a health insurance plan for 2021. With more than 30 days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 coverage, that number is obviously expected to trend upward with a typical surge in enrollment closer to the deadline.

Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits.

All plans offered through the exchange cover the 10 essential health benefits, including pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment. Consumers should know they must enroll in a plan by Dec. 31 to have health coverage effective on Jan. 1, 2021. Anyone who enrolls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have coverage effective on Feb. 1, 2021.

“There are many consumers across the country scrambling to enroll in health insurance before their states’ marketplaces close their open enrollment periods on Dec. 15,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “But Nevadans are in luck, because there is another month left before our open enrollment period ends. And with the busy holiday season upon us, consumers still have plenty of time to explore, compare and purchase their health insurance plans.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that health is the new wealth. There is no greater gift than the peace of mind that comes with knowing you and your family are covered with a comprehensive plan that will allow you to access a better quality of care, while protecting you from financial ruin, should you experience a medical event. Health insurance is the ultimate holiday gift.”

Exchange plans are ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

This year, Nevada Health Link has 50 qualified health plans to offer – nearly double the numbers of plans offered last year – from five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth. Nevada Health Link also offers 27 dental plans from six carriers and has partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

Nevada Health Link is working with certified brokers and navigators to ensure there are plenty of opportunities and methods to enroll in health insurance, including virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin, via telephone and online or in person, for those who prefer it. Visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927 to learn more. The call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.