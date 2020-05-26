98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Emergency Declaration, the SEP was opened to allow qualified Nevadans who missed open enrollment to secure health care coverage. Consumers who enrolled on or before April 30 received coverage effective May 1, and consumers who enrolled between May 1 and 15 will have coverage effective June 1, 2020.

Of the enrollees, 5,479 were new consumer enrollments related to the exceptional circumstance period and 538 were due to loss of minimum essential coverage.

“I am pleased to see so many Nevadans take advantage of the limited-time special enrollment period to get comprehensive, qualified health insurance they need to safeguard themselves and their families, especially during these unprecedented times,” Sisolak said. “While it’s always important to be insured, regardless of age, health, income or life circumstances, the global coronavirus pandemic has certainly magnified the importance of health care coverage and the invaluable peace of mind that comes with knowing you are covered and protected should you or someone in your family become ill or injured.”

Nevada Health Link was able to implement the SEP because it operates its own exchange and is therefore independent of the federal health insurance platform, HealthCare.gov. Nevada is one of only 13 states that operates its own exchange and was able to offer this opportunity to its residents.

All plans sold by the exchange cover COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment and are considered qualified health plans that also cover the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, including pre-existing conditions, maternity and newborn care, mental health, preventive care and pediatric dental care.

Nevada Health Link clarified that insurance is not required to be tested for COVID-19, and the emergency regulation signed by the governor provides that there is no cost to consumers for medical services related to testing for COVID-19.

Nevada Health Link also recommends consumers who are having a hard time paying their monthly premiums to contact their health insurance carrier directly rather than canceling their health insurance plans. Consumers who recently lost their job or had a change in income might be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans. Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of health insurance premiums.

Nevada Health Link noted that Nevada residents who experience other qualifying events, such as marriage, birth of a child, moving, loss of health insurance or Medicaid denial are also eligible to shop for a qualified health plan anytime during the year. For more information, visit https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep or in Spanish https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sepes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.

Getty Images The IRS has placed a special emphasis on partnering with new organizations that w ...
IRS expands outreach about Economic Impact Payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday the availability of additional material for partner groups sharing information related to Economic Impact Payments, including a new toolkit in Spanish and a variety of other print and visual items.

District court updates protocols
District court updates protocols
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

Getty Images Telehealth uses technology such as mobile phones or computers to deliver health ca ...
USDA makes changes to increase use of telehealth
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office reopened for day-to-day busi ...
Nye sheriff’s office reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the closure of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was announced back in March, the agency reopened for day-to-day business on May 11, with a few caveats, as stated in a video news release.

Nevada Arts Council photo The nearly $400,000 in grants will be awarded to nonprofit arts organ ...
Arts council to distribute CARES Act grant money
Staff Report

The Nevada Arts Council has received CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.

Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Staff Report

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

Getty Images The AHCA/NCAL on Wednesday released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated co ...
Nursing home group CEO cites high cost of COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended testing all nursing home staff for COVID-19 weekly, but a breakdown of the estimated cost for testing them once is exorbitant, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center of Assisted Living.