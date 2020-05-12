Nevada Health Link special enrollment ending May 15

The Exceptional Circumstance Open Enrollment Period announced in March by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange expires Friday, and Nevadans who need health insurance are urged to enroll in a qualified health plan through Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the exchange.

The enrollment period, originally introduced in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Emergency Declaration, runs through May 15. Consumers who enroll by that date will have coverage effective June 1.

Nevada Health Link’s qualified health plans cover the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act. In addition to pre-existing conditions, this includes emergency and ambulatory services, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, prescription drugs, lab services and mental health services.

Consumers should know that care related to COVID-19 is covered by all plans offered through Nevada Health Link.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can access subsidies to help offset the costs of insurance, and more than 80 percent of consumers who purchase a plan are eligible for financial assistance.

The exchange recommends working with a certified broker or navigator to enroll, and Nevada Health Link offers language assistance for the deaf. Accommodations for disabilities are provided at no cost.

Nevada Health Link recommends consumers who are having a hard time paying their monthly premiums to contact their health insurance carrier directly rather than canceling their health insurance plans since they might be eligible for payment grace periods. Consumers who recently lost their job or had a change in income might be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans.

These changes must be reported to Nevada Health Link for eligibility determination.

Individuals seeking a special enrollment are encouraged to contact customer assistance 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 800-547-2927; TTY: 711.

Nevada residents who experience other qualifying events, such as marriage, birth of a child, moving, loss of health insurance or Medicaid denial are also eligible to shop for a qualified health plan. Learn more at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep or in Spanish: https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sepes.