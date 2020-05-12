61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Health Link special enrollment ending May 15

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 12, 2020 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2020 - 3:52 pm

The Exceptional Circumstance Open Enrollment Period announced in March by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange expires Friday, and Nevadans who need health insurance are urged to enroll in a qualified health plan through Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the exchange.

The enrollment period, originally introduced in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Emergency Declaration, runs through May 15. Consumers who enroll by that date will have coverage effective June 1.

Nevada Health Link’s qualified health plans cover the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act. In addition to pre-existing conditions, this includes emergency and ambulatory services, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, prescription drugs, lab services and mental health services.

Consumers should know that care related to COVID-19 is covered by all plans offered through Nevada Health Link.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can access subsidies to help offset the costs of insurance, and more than 80 percent of consumers who purchase a plan are eligible for financial assistance.

The exchange recommends working with a certified broker or navigator to enroll, and Nevada Health Link offers language assistance for the deaf. Accommodations for disabilities are provided at no cost.

Nevada Health Link recommends consumers who are having a hard time paying their monthly premiums to contact their health insurance carrier directly rather than canceling their health insurance plans since they might be eligible for payment grace periods. Consumers who recently lost their job or had a change in income might be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans.

These changes must be reported to Nevada Health Link for eligibility determination.

Individuals seeking a special enrollment are encouraged to contact customer assistance 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 800-547-2927; TTY: 711.

Nevada residents who experience other qualifying events, such as marriage, birth of a child, moving, loss of health insurance or Medicaid denial are also eligible to shop for a qualified health plan. Learn more at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep or in Spanish: https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sepes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter ma ...
Nye County lags behind in responding to census
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Census 2020 reported this week that response rates to the census in Nevada are trailing the rest of the nation, and rates in Nye County significantly trail the state overall.

Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal Veterans Affairs officials were trying to fix a problem M ...
Southern Nevada VA leads in virtual mental health care
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is leading the way in providing virtual mental health care appointments to veterans during a time when many are isolated at home because of COVID-19.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The fire apparently started when weeds wer ...
Fourth of July parade entry destroyed by fire
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It didn’t rain on their parade. In fact, J.R. and Lori Schultz probably wish that it had.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty ambulance coordinator Allison Hende ...
Beatty Ambulance sees steady increase in calls
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The few, the brave, the weary. Those words could describe members of the Beatty Volunteer Ambulance Service in these times. In the middle of the night, in the middle of a meal, in the middle of just about anything, the pager will go off, and volunteers must hustle to respond to anything from a ground-level fall to a highway accident, to a threatened suicide.

Screenshot A screenshot of Inyo County's COVID-19 web portal.
Inyo County forms task force to guide reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has formed a Local Business Task Force to act as a liaison between business and government health officials during the process of reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno This is the fifth week of the series of town halls a ...
Webinar aims to help small business find, manage money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno, Extension’s weekly town hall and webinar for small business will focus this week on “Business Credit and Funding.”

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV makes shifts during pandemic
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is one of the government agencies which will remain closed under the Phase I reopening, announced Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 7. The DMV, however, has opened services for commercial driver’s licenses in North Las Vegas, on a limited basis.

Nevada senators announce grants for public housing
Nevada senators announce grants for public housing
Staff Report

Nevada U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced $2,066,187 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help residents living in public housing in Las Vegas and Reno during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business Administration is seeking public comments on the proposed rule by July 15. ...
Report finds several flaws in Paycheck Protection Program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Prioritizing underserved and rural markets was among the provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program that the program has not met successfully, according to a report issued Friday by the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Broad coalition urges doing more to put end to robocalls
Staff Writer

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined 50 other attorneys general in calling on USTelecom to continue its collaboration with state attorneys general by reinforcing technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocalls.