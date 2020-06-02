86°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada Health Response adds testing locator map

Staff Report
June 2, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

As Nevada moves into Phase 2 of its reopening of businesses and social activities statewide, testing for COVID-19 is an important tool for health officials and professionals who are working hard to ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one.

To help Nevadans find testing in their areas, the Nevada Health Response website now features a search tool with locations, dates and other information that residents can use to arrange getting tested. The tool can be accessed directly at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/

“Getting a test in Nevada is quick, easy and painless,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Nevada has done tremendous work to increase testing capacity statewide, and this tool helps bring all the information into one place. I encourage all Nevadans to take advantage of this new tool to find a testing location nearby.”

COVID-19 data and test results that include people who don’t show symptoms can provide a more accurate understanding of how the virus is spreading. Identifying asymptomatic cases will provide a better understanding of the virus’ impacts on communities.

Expanding testing plays a major part in influencing the state’s continuous adjustment of prevention and control measures. Additional testing can also lead to a larger number of Nevadans being made aware of their conditions, knowledge that could contribute to focused social distancing and further slowing community transmissions.

Individuals who need help accessing the online locator’s content are encouraged to call Nevada 2-1-1 for more information. While testing criteria for COVID-19 has been expanded in Nevada to include individuals with and without symptoms, each testing site has its own criteria, which is indicated in the online locator’s results.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The improvements to the facility include isolation and dec ...
Tonopah health care provider expands services
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Central Nevada Regional Care, a new health care provider in Tonopah, began operations in March and offers walk-in urgent and primary care services seven days a week.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to ...
Nevada Health Response releases Phase 2 guidance
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response issued specific guidelines for 16 categories of industries to use as they enter Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s roadmap for reopening the state.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall for 4th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 15,607 for the week ending May 23, down 2,230 claims, or 12.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 17,837. This is the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims. Through the week ending May 23, there have been 495,840 initial claims filed in 2020, 474,488 of which have come in the last 11 weeks.

Deb Cobb/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of sets of finished masks, reflecting hour ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Masks really shouldn’t be political
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although most people agree with the idea of wearing masks in public, they have still become a political symbol in a divided nation.

Nye County reopens office, one masked visitor at a time
Nye County reopens office, one masked visitor at a time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County announced Monday on its Facebook page that it is, with restrictions, reopening the Planning Department and Building and Safety Division.

Getty Images In a 5-4 decision issued late Friday, the court upheld the state’s right to imp ...
Supreme Court rejects California church’s challenge
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Chief Justice John Roberts again was the deciding vote Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a California church’s attempt to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions on in-person religious services.

Nevada Department of Transportation Cracks in the pavement show some of the damage caused to U. ...
U.S. 95 closing for repairs in Nye, Esmeralda counties
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is temporarily closing U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions from 6 a.m. June 3, through 4 p.m. June 17 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a closure needed for $2.43 million in federally funded emergency repairs.

Golden Casino Group While some areas of the resorts will be closed during an initial reopening ...
Golden announces Pahrump properties will reopen June 4
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Golden Entertainment, Inc., announced Friday that Pahrump Nugget Hotel &Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino &RV Park will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first U.S. nuclear test explosion since 1992 in a move that would have far-reaching consequences for relations with other nuclear powers and reverse a decades-long moratorium on such actions, the Washington Post reported Thursday.