Nevada Health Response adds testing locator map

As Nevada moves into Phase 2 of its reopening of businesses and social activities statewide, testing for COVID-19 is an important tool for health officials and professionals who are working hard to ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

To help Nevadans find testing in their areas, the Nevada Health Response website now features a search tool with locations, dates and other information that residents can use to arrange getting tested. The tool can be accessed directly at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/

“Getting a test in Nevada is quick, easy and painless,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Nevada has done tremendous work to increase testing capacity statewide, and this tool helps bring all the information into one place. I encourage all Nevadans to take advantage of this new tool to find a testing location nearby.”

COVID-19 data and test results that include people who don’t show symptoms can provide a more accurate understanding of how the virus is spreading. Identifying asymptomatic cases will provide a better understanding of the virus’ impacts on communities.

Expanding testing plays a major part in influencing the state’s continuous adjustment of prevention and control measures. Additional testing can also lead to a larger number of Nevadans being made aware of their conditions, knowledge that could contribute to focused social distancing and further slowing community transmissions.

Individuals who need help accessing the online locator’s content are encouraged to call Nevada 2-1-1 for more information. While testing criteria for COVID-19 has been expanded in Nevada to include individuals with and without symptoms, each testing site has its own criteria, which is indicated in the online locator’s results.