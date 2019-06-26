81°F
Nevada honored with business award

Staff Report
June 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated June 26, 2019 - 9:20 am

Following another record year of economic development with small business growth and attracting major projects, Nevada was honored with the Silver Shovel Award by Area Development, a nationally-recognized business publication.

Area Development magazine’s Annual Shovel Awards recognize state economic development agencies that drive significant job creation through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, processes, and promotions that attract new employers and investments in new and expanded facilities.

The awards are presented annually to states that have achieved significant success in terms of job creation and economic impact.

“Nevada is known across the country and around the world as a state that provides businesses with the tools they need to succeed and grow,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement.



“Nevada being awarded the Silver Shovel Award demonstrates how hard the men and women at the state of Nevada have been working to bring good-paying jobs to our communities while making sure that our workforce has the skills that employers demand.”

Nevada has been previously honored by the magazine, having received a Gold Shovel award in 2015, 2016 and 2018, and a Silver Shovel award in 2017.

