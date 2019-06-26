Nevada horse owners urged to vaccinate animals against West Nile

Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), are urging all horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate their animals against West Nile virus (WNV), as soon as possible.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture are urging all horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate their animals against the West Nilevirus as soon as possible.

As stated in a news release from the agency this month, West Nile virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and can cause severe illness in a horse’s brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

“Due to heavy rain and snowfall earlier in the year, mosquito habitats and breeding sites with standing water are prevalent,” the release stated. “Nevada residents should take precautions such as eliminating mosquito-breeding sites, using insect repellents and keeping horses vaccinated against West Nile virus, Saint Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis, closely for the protection of public health and the agriculture industry.”

“In the Animal Disease Laboratory, we tested mosquito sample pools from across the state to survey for all three diseases and report our findings to local health departments,” according to Animal Disease Laboratory supervisor Laura Morrow.

Additionally, Nevada Department of Agriculture Veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea noted that vaccinations and reducing exposure is the best protection horse owners have for their animals.

“Vaccinations are very effective in protecting horses from West Nile virus,” Goicoechea said in the news release. “Minimizing horse exposure to mosquitoes is almost as important as vaccination. This can include the use of deterrents and elimination of pooled water around barns, stalls, troughs, buckets, tires, pans, etc.”

Goicoechea also noted that West Nile virus has been prevalent in Nevada since 2004, while Saint Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis have been widespread in the western United States for decades.

“All three can cause severe disease and death in humans,” he said. “Testing is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.”

