News

Nevada Humanities offering free online talk with author

Staff Report
October 1, 2020 - 9:40 pm
 

Nevada Humanities will present a free online discussion, “Nomadland: Resiliency on the Road”, featuring award-winning author and journalist Jessica Bruder from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

This event is free, but registration is required. Bruder, the author of “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” will be in conversation with labor economist Todd Sorenson featuring a moderated Q&A about the book, a 2020 Nevada Humanities Nevada Reads book selection.

Bruder and Sorenson will discuss themes and stories from the book, including critique of our current economy, the struggles of itinerant workers in this country and the celebration of human resourcefulness and resilience.

The book is a compelling work of immersive journalism that was researched largely in Nevada and describes the lives of nomadic workers who travel from one temporary job to another to make ends meet, representing an increasing population of migrant workers living just this side of homelessness.

A recording of this event will be available for viewing after the program at nevadahumanities.org.

“When we selected Jessica Bruder’s important book as one of our statewide reads for 2020, we never anticipated the deep pain and struggle we would face as a nation this year,” says Christina Barr, executive director for Nevada Humanities. “With expert journalism and storytelling, this book describes a struggling people, a broken system and the power of resiliency to chart a path forward. Rooted in Nevada, this is the book we needed to read this year, and we are excited to welcome Jessica Bruder to speak to our community and bring her ideas and observations home.”

This program is part of Nevada Humanities’ Democracy and the Informed Citizen initiative, supported by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry. It is also supported by Truckee Meadows Tomorrow and Renown Health.

To learn more about Nevada Humanities, Nevada Reads, and Nevada Center for the Book, visit nevadahumanities.org.

