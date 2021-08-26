97°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada judge’s ruling on immigration law under review by DOJ

By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 26, 2021 - 2:05 pm
 
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du of Reno (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du of Reno (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is reviewing a Nevada federal judge’s ruling that a section of U.S. immigration law is unconstitutional and discriminatory against Hispanics, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“The Justice Department is reviewing the matter and the acting solicitor general will decide whether to authorize an appeal,” said Nicole Navas Oxman, a Justice Department spokeswoman on international law enforcement matters.

Judge Miranda Du in Reno issued her ruling last week that concluded the law first designed nearly a century ago to stop immigration from Mexico is racist and discriminatory.

In her ruling, the judge found that Section 1326 of the immigration law, making illegal re-entry into the United States following removal or deportation a criminal felony, violated constitutional equal protection rights.

She also said the law discriminates against Hispanics, particularly Mexicans, and is steeped in racism and nativism.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada conceded the racial intent of the 1929 law, the Undesirable Aliens Act, but argued that the 1952 revision, the Immigration and Nationality Act, was race neutral.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Lauren Gorman, an assistant federal public defender, called on academic experts to make the case that the law violated the equal protection clause and is discriminatory. The testimony showed that Hispanics were overwhelmingly more likely to be charged with the felony crime and deported.

“The plaintiff showed discriminatory intent and (the Department of Justice) did not carry its burden to overcome that,” said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor and a founding faculty member of the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

The decision to appeal the ruling is now up to the Biden administration Justice Department, specifically by acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher, with input from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada.

Former acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar was nominated Aug. 11 by President Joe Biden to officially serve in the post. Prelogar is well-versed on the law, having worked on immigration cases in the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office.

The section of the law creating a felony offense has been a tool to combat illegal immigration by previous administrations, both Democratic and Republican.

Deportations increased significantly during the Obama and Trump administrations, when the law was a centerpiece in the “zero tolerance” policies that resulted in separations of children and parents at the Southwest border.

Other federal courts have ruled on aspects of the law, but no other judge has found it unconstitutional.

“The court will not ignore that Congress in 1952 adopted the language of Section 1326 without substantially changing the law and without debate or discussion of the invidious racism that motivated the Act of 1929, only to make it more punitive,” Du wrote.

The plaintiff in the Nevada case, Gustavo Carrillo-Lopez, was indicted in 2019 under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy and the crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Carrillo-Lopez was first deported in 1999.

In finding the law unconstitutional, Du dismissed the charge against Carrillo-Lopez.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo provided by Nye County shows the steps leading i ...
Pahrump pool to remain closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Much to the chagrin of locals who utilize the facility as a summertime cool-down spot, the Pahrump Community Swimming Pool was closed on Tuesday, July 27 due to the damage wrought by two fierce thunderstorms that rolled through the valley in late July.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The emergency declaration issued following the late-July sto ...
Nye County Commissioners ratify storm emergency declaration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On July 25 and 26, the town of Pahrump was hit by two major storms that brought hurricane-force winds and dropped roughly 2.5 inches of rainfall, nearly the entire amount the town sees in a full year, which caused both wind damage and immense flooding throughout the valley and resulted in the almost immediate issuance of a declaration of emergency by Nye County Manager Tim Sutton.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak this month, reiterated his com ...
Gov. Sisolak reaffirms commitment to refugees
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Citing pride for Nevada’s long-standing tradition of welcoming and resettling refugees, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak reiterated his commitment to welcoming refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIV) to Nevada as the situation in Afghanistan continues to unfold.

Nevada Humanities opens grant application period
Nevada Humanities opens grant application period
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities launched its Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants this week for humanities-focused nonprofit organizations in Nevada that have experienced hardship due to COVID-19. Nevada Humanities will provide American Rescue Plan Act funds to these affected organizations.

Health insurance aid cardiogram care chain check
Exchange offers greater savings because of ARPA
Staff Report

Created by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the Nevada Health Link website is designed to help individuals and families find an affordable health insurance plan that fits their needs and budget.

Tyler Kennedy
Nye DA adds charges in fatal DUI crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After roughly five months, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office has filed additional charges against the motorist accused of DUI, causing multiple fatalities.

The "Sagebrush in Prisons Project" is a nationally recognized program where inmates at correcti ...
Sisolak signs executive order to conserve wildlife habitat
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Monday aimed at reversing “the long-term trend of loss of Nevada’s wild landscapes.”