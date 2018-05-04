Nevada lawyer headed to prison for filing false tax returns

A Nevada attorney was sentenced to 25 months in prison for filing false federal income tax returns, the U.S. Justice Department announced this week.

Thinkstock Delmar Hardy was convicted, following a jury trial in September 2017, of filing false individual income tax returns for the years 2008, 2009 and 2010, the U.S. Justice Department said.

A Nevada attorney was sentenced to 25 months in prison for filing false federal income tax returns, the U.S. Justice Department announced this week.

Delmar Hardy was convicted, following a jury trial in September 2017, of filing false individual income tax returns for the years 2008, 2009 and 2010, the department said.

According to documents and evidence presented to the court, Hardy of Reno falsified his 2008 through 2010 returns by not reporting more than $400,000 in cash income his law practice received.

Hardy’s practice of not reporting cash dated back to at least 1999, which resulted in a total tax loss of more than $250,000, the Justice Department said.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Court Judge Miranda M. Du on April 30 ordered Hardy to serve one year of supervised release and to pay a fine in the amount of $10,000.