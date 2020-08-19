107°F
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations

By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2020 - 8:14 pm
 

The Nevada Division of Tourism wants to encourage Nevada residents to go on in-state “staycations” and keep their money in the state.

In a short marketing subcommittee meeting Monday, members voted unanimously to spend up to $300,000 on its “Discover Your Nevada” marketing programs to encourage residents to travel and spend within the state.

The recommendation will go to the full Nevada Commission on Tourism for consideration on Thursday.

Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation to the Travel Nevada website, in-state room occupancy, social media engagement among Nevadans, brand awareness within the state, and newsletter subscribers within the state.

Committee members also noted that the program dovetails with the commission’s “Tourism Means More” educational campaign intended to inform legislators about Travel Nevada and its role in Nevada’s largest industry.

The $300,000 anticipated to be used for the state’s tourism recovery plan would be generated by taxes on Nevada hotel rooms.

Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.