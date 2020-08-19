Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation to the Travel Nevada website, in-state room occupancy, social media engagement among Nevadans, brand awareness within the state, and newsletter subscribers within the state.

The Nevada Division of Tourism wants to encourage Nevada residents to go on in-state “staycations” and keep their money in the state.

In a short marketing subcommittee meeting Monday, members voted unanimously to spend up to $300,000 on its “Discover Your Nevada” marketing programs to encourage residents to travel and spend within the state.

The recommendation will go to the full Nevada Commission on Tourism for consideration on Thursday.

Committee members also noted that the program dovetails with the commission’s “Tourism Means More” educational campaign intended to inform legislators about Travel Nevada and its role in Nevada’s largest industry.

The $300,000 anticipated to be used for the state’s tourism recovery plan would be generated by taxes on Nevada hotel rooms.