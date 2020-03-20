Nevada Medicaid approves telehealth coverage, support for providers

Expanded access to telehealth is among the steps being taken to help Medicaid recipients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

K.M. Cannon/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Medicaid announced expanded coverage for telehealth services for covered patients and has produced a Telehealth Resource Guide for providers who serve Medicaid patients, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of Health Care Financing and Policy has released a Telehealth Resource Guide to support the effort and provide resources to providers, and Nevada Medicaid has approved coverage of telehealth services, as had been recommended to all insurers. This action is in alignment with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Team.

The Division’s Telehealth Resource Guide is available at http://dhcfp.nv.gov/covid19/

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that people are covered by health insurance in case they need to see a doctor. If we are not healthy, our community suffers,” Nevada Medicaid Administrator Suzanne Bierman said in a statement. “In addition, the federal government pays a substantial portion of the cost for these services, which powers our economy.”

Nevada Medicaid, which insures approximately 20% of the state’s residents, urged uninsured Nevadans to apply for Medicaid health insurance coverage. As a result of Nevada Medicaid’s requirement to provide health care services for low-income Nevadans, it has a central role in paying for health care services in the state, including services related to COVID-19.

Medicaid does not have special enrollment periods, and eligible Nevadans may sign up for Medicaid coverage at any time. To find out if you are eligible for Medicaid, particularly if you have been laid off recently, go to https://accessnevada.dwss.nv. gov/