News

Nevada Medicaid approves telehealth coverage, support for providers

Staff Report
March 20, 2020 - 2:57 pm
 

Expanded access to telehealth is among the steps being taken to help Medicaid recipients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of Health Care Financing and Policy has released a Telehealth Resource Guide to support the effort and provide resources to providers, and Nevada Medicaid has approved coverage of telehealth services, as had been recommended to all insurers. This action is in alignment with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Team.

The Division’s Telehealth Resource Guide is available at http://dhcfp.nv.gov/covid19/

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that people are covered by health insurance in case they need to see a doctor. If we are not healthy, our community suffers,” Nevada Medicaid Administrator Suzanne Bierman said in a statement. “In addition, the federal government pays a substantial portion of the cost for these services, which powers our economy.”

Nevada Medicaid, which insures approximately 20% of the state’s residents, urged uninsured Nevadans to apply for Medicaid health insurance coverage. As a result of Nevada Medicaid’s requirement to provide health care services for low-income Nevadans, it has a central role in paying for health care services in the state, including services related to COVID-19.

Medicaid does not have special enrollment periods, and eligible Nevadans may sign up for Medicaid coverage at any time. To find out if you are eligible for Medicaid, particularly if you have been laid off recently, go to https://accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/

More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the ...
Gov. Sisolak puts teeth into business closure directive
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday, March 20 that he is no longer asking non-essential businesses to cease public operations over COVID-19 pandemic, he is now demanding that they do so, or suffer potential legal consequences.

Senior News
Senior News
By Bobby Jean Roberts Special to the Times-Bonanza

In an effort to impede the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Tonopah Senior Center is temporarily closed until April 3 but we are hoping to reopen on April 6.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Marine Corps veteran Gary Bennett is pictured beaming from e ...
More than 560 Quilts of Valor bestowed by Nye County Valor Quilters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The minds of many are now focused on COVID-19 and all of its potential harm but there are still plenty of positives to reflect on, including the recent ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters in which former U.S. military members were bestowed their very own, handmade Quilt of Valor.

Getty Images "Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hour ...
In Season: 6 quick growing vegetables that you can harvest within weeks
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hours and a lot of patience. This can serve as a deterrent to many who would like to have an instant return on their investment. I tend to fall into this later category. Fortunately, there are vegetables that you can start now and begin to enjoy in less than 14 to 60 days.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Empty shelves at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.
Why are we panicking about the coronavirus?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Walk into any grocery store and you will instantly see how people have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak with panic. Panic has overwhelmed any form of rational thinking.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can use this recipe as a base for meals l ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Don’t worry, you probably have more than you think
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you had to stay in your home without leaving for 14 days, could you do so in comfort? That’s the question and it’s causing a lot of concern. The intention is to be prepared should you choose to not leave your house.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the 11th Annual HO ...
HOPE Run in Pahrump still a go despite Coronavirus, will take place virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With coronavirus concerns gripping the entire country, it seems as if anything and everything that attracts a crowd is being canceled but there is one local event that, while it will see some major modifications, is still going forward.