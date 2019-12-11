45°F
News

Nevada National Security Site employees recognized

Staff Report
December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Twenty-eight Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) employees have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Secretary’s Honor Awards, the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest form of internal employee recognition.

The presentation was last month at the Department of Energy headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The awards recognize notable career dedication and outstanding service to the Department of Energy and the American public during the past year. Recipients are selected by the secretary of energy, a news release stated.

The team earned the honor for its 2018 work supporting the National Nuclear Security Administration Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation and deployment of the Nevada National Security Site Remote Sensing Laboratory Emergency Communications Network.

The Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation works globally to prevent state and non-state actors from developing nuclear weapons or acquiring weapons-usable nuclear or radiological materials, equipment, technology and expertise.

The Emergency Communications Network supports DOE Emergency Management, Emergency Response and International Emergency Management Cooperation missions through world-class networks and emergency operation centers worldwide.

“The joint efforts between Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation and the Emergency Communications Network team illustrate the NNSS’ (Nevada National Security Site’s) worldwide capabilities in support of national security,” National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office Manager Steven J. Lawrence said in a statement.

“The dedication of the 28 men and women being honored exemplifies our commitment to nonproliferation, emergency management and response.”

THE LATEST
Sentencing in Nye animal cruelty case
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced this fall that a Pahrump citizen convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to prison by District Judge Robert Lane.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Construction on the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestea ...
Construction finally getting underway at Pahrump intersection
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For two long years, the intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump had been languishing in a cone zone limbo as it awaited a return to normal following a water main break that occurred within the Great Basin Water Company system in Nov. 2017.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews perform a swi ...
Pahrump fire crews perform swift-water rescue
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Flash flood waters trapped an elderly Pahrump couple inside their vehicle as they were arriving home on Sunday evening, Dec. 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton
Nye Superintendent Norton approved for board seat
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton was recently appointed to the board of directors of WestEd, a nonprofit that focuses on improving education and other outcomes, from children to adults.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A couple visits the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store ...
Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump
Staff Report

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.