Nevada National Security Site employees recognized

Twenty-eight Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) employees have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Secretary’s Honor Awards, the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest form of internal employee recognition.

The presentation was last month at the Department of Energy headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The awards recognize notable career dedication and outstanding service to the Department of Energy and the American public during the past year. Recipients are selected by the secretary of energy, a news release stated.

The team earned the honor for its 2018 work supporting the National Nuclear Security Administration Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation and deployment of the Nevada National Security Site Remote Sensing Laboratory Emergency Communications Network.

The Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation works globally to prevent state and non-state actors from developing nuclear weapons or acquiring weapons-usable nuclear or radiological materials, equipment, technology and expertise.

The Emergency Communications Network supports DOE Emergency Management, Emergency Response and International Emergency Management Cooperation missions through world-class networks and emergency operation centers worldwide.

“The joint efforts between Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation and the Emergency Communications Network team illustrate the NNSS’ (Nevada National Security Site’s) worldwide capabilities in support of national security,” National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office Manager Steven J. Lawrence said in a statement.

“The dedication of the 28 men and women being honored exemplifies our commitment to nonproliferation, emergency management and response.”