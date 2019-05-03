Nevada National Security Site promotes next fire chief

Nevada National Security Site Brian Dees assumes the role of fire and rescue chief with more than 13 years of experience at the Nevada National Security Site.

MERCURY — Former Nevada National Security Site Fire Marshal Brian Dees has been named the site’s next fire and rescue chief, site officials announced this week.

Dees assumes the role with more than 13 years of experience at the Nevada National Security Site. Joining as a fire inspector in 2006, he was promoted to deputy fire marshal in 2008 before becoming deputy chief of support services in 2012. Dees became the fire marshal in 2015.

The position leads more than 70 site fire and rescue employees and supports Nye County, a news release from the site states.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my relationship with the folks of the (site), our customers and offsite partners,” Dees said.

Often the closest first responders, the Nevada National Security Site Fire and Rescue team provides rural Nye County with ongoing life safety response at no charge, the release stated.

“I hope to bring the years of experience I’ve had as a fire marshal to continue (the Nevada National Security Site Fire and Rescue’s) legacy as a premier department that meets all requirements.”

Prior to joining the site, Dees served in the Air Force for 21 years, where he worked as a firefighter up to the role of assistant chief.

Dees replaces Chief John Gamby, who is retiring from the site after 40 years.

The Nevada National Security Site falls under the jurisdiction of the National Nuclear Security Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. The site’s operations are government-controlled and contractor-operated and are overseen by National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nevada Field Office with headquarters in North Las Vegas.