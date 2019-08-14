104°F
News

Nevada oil and gas lease sale planned

Staff Report
August 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada is opening a 30-day public comment period on its preliminary Environmental Analysis (EA) for a proposed Dec. 10, 2019 oil and gas lease sale in Nevada.

A total of 451 parcels encompassing 777,197 acres located in Lincoln and White Pine counties are proposed for lease. This notice initiates a 30-day public comment period on associated environmental documents that opened Aug. 8 and closes on Sept. 6, 2019.

By statute, the BLM is required to offer quarterly oil and gas lease sales of available federal lands.

These lease sales represent parcels that have been through environmental review and public comment.

The BLM issues both competitive and non-competitive leases for a 10-year period.

A lease is a contract to explore and develop any potential oil and gas.

A lease may earn an extension if the lessee establishes production; otherwise the lessee pays an annual rental fee.

The BLM generated a record $1.1 billion from 28 oil and gas lease sales in fiscal year 2018. The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 million in total economic output in fiscal year 2019.

