Nevada pedestrian deaths rise 25%

Pedestrian deaths on Nevada roadways were up 25 percent in 2017 compared with the prior year, state traffic safety officials said this week.

Pedestrian deaths on Nevada roadways were up 25 percent in 2017 compared with the prior year, state traffic safety officials said this week.

Statewide, pedestrian fatalities represent just under a third of the overall traffic fatalities.

“For the first time in the history of the state, 100 pedestrians were killed on our roadways, up 25 percent from 2016,” the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said in a statement.

In 2018, a renewed focus on pedestrian fatalities will be at the forefront with the Office of Traffic Safety partnering with numerous organizations to address this growing problem.

“Nevada residents can expect to see an increase in education and enforcement activities regarding pedestrian safety and all traffic safety issues,” officials said. “The singular focus of all education and enforcement activities is to save lives.”

For the first time since 2011, Nevada saw a reduction in overall traffic fatalities statewide.

Preliminary numbers show that 24 fewer people lost their lives on Nevada’s roads in 2017 (305) than 2016 (329).

“This reduction can be attributed to the combined efforts of engineering, education and enforcement,” the statement said.

The office teams up with more than 26 law enforcement agencies each year.

“Every partner and agency understands that this is a small victory toward the ultimate goal of achieving zero fatalities,” state traffic safety Administrator Amy Davey said.

“As progress continues, we must remember that the 305 fatalities from last year represent lives lost and families that were forever broken,” Davey said.

Nevada’s Office of Traffic Safety is a bureau of the Nevada Department of Public Safety.