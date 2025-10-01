Nevada promises to ‘fully collaborate’ with administration on immigration enforcement

The memorandum states that under Gov. Joe Lombardo’s leadership, Nevada is “committed to addressing our nation’s immigration crisis, and in continuing to take steps to ensure Nevada does not offer sanctuary to illegal aliens.”

Upon unanimously approving Nye County Resolution No. 2025-08 in March 2025, which reaffirmed the county's non-sanctuary status, Nye County Commission Chair Ron Boskovich said, "we are fully committed to helping the [U.S.] Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement in upholding the law of the land." (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The state of Nevada has been removed from the Justice Department’s list of sanctuary jurisdictions and signed a memorandum of understanding to “fully collaborate” on immigration enforcement, the department announced Friday.

“The Department of Justice is committed to eradicating sanctuary policies across America,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “We applaud Governor Lombardo and Nevada for taking necessary steps to fully comply with the Trump administration’s immigration policy. This should serve as a reminder to other jurisdictions: come to the table and work with us instead of going to court.”

In August, Nevada was among a dozen states labeled by the Trump administration as so-called sanctuary jurisdictions for undocumented immigrants, according to a list released by the Justice Department. The label was met with ire from Nevada officials on both sides of the aisle, who rejected the claim.

Nevada is the first state to be removed from the list since it was published, according to the Justice Department.

‘Memorializes the governor’s efforts’ to assist

The memorandum states that under Gov. Joe Lombardo’s leadership, Nevada is “committed to addressing our nation’s immigration crisis, and in continuing to take steps to ensure Nevada does not offer sanctuary to illegal aliens.”

The memo states that its purpose is to “memorialize the governor’s efforts” to ensure the state’s policies are consistent with federal immigration enforcement.

It goes on to list actions Lombardo and other state agencies have taken to demonstrate Nevada’s cooperation with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement push, including Lombardo’s recent authorization of the Nevada National Guard to provide ICE with administrative support, Lombardo’s approval of a plan to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to improve the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s abilities to assist federal operations, and a Department of Motor Vehicles memorandum reiterating its compliance with federal law.

Lombardo also appointed a new director to lead the Office for New Americans, which ceased to provide legal assistance referrals for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and those seeking temporary protected status or legal permanent residency. The office also stopped providing constituent services for undocumented immigrants with “unemployment and alien status issues,” the memorandum states.

The memorandum also highlighted Lombardo’s veto of legislation that would have barred schools from allowing federal immigration officers on school properties.

Lombardo vs. Ford

The memorandum added fuel to the ongoing immigration feud between Lombardo and Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford. The two will likely face off in the 2026 governor’s race.

Lombardo seemed to place blame on Ford for Nevada’s placement on the sanctuary jurisdiction list in the first place.

“Despite the attorney general’s attempts to implement sanctuary policies, Nevada is not a sanctuary state, has never been a sanctuary state, and will never be a sanctuary state under my leadership,” Lombardo said in the statement. “The state’s agreement with the Department of Justice today reaffirms our commitment to following federal immigration law in Nevada.”

In a statement posted to social media, Ford said he has never supported sanctuary for criminals.

“The sanctuary designation from the Trump administration happened on Governor Lombardo’s watch — which is yet another failure of his tenure,” Ford said in the statement. “Unlike the governor, I have actually passed legislation to crack down on fentanyl being trafficked across our border and have won more than $1 billion to combat the opioid issue right here in Nevada.”

The memorandum included mention of Ford’s model immigration policies, which he was legislatively mandated to create. Ford’s policies stated that there should be limited engagement from state and local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities for the purpose of immigration enforcement and that public places should “remain safe and accessible to residents of this state regardless of the immigration status or citizenship of such persons.”

In response, Lombardo collaborated with the Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ Association on developing its own model immigration policies.

Continued cooperation, Nevada promises

The memorandum states that Nevada will continue to utilize FEMA funds to assist in federal operations, including supporting state sheriffs in their efforts to assist ICE and will continue to employ the Nevada National Guard to provide administrative support.

Nevada also will take steps to “counter-balance any actions the Nevada attorney general and Nevada Legislature may take to enact unlawful sanctuary policies,” through executive orders, proposed legislation and public pronouncements, the memorandum states.

The Justice Department also will inform Nevada of “further opportunities” to collaborate on immigration enforcement, including identifying laws that provide support to undocumented immigrants or impede federal law enforcement’s abilities to enforce its policies.

