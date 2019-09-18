76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada ranches, farms can gain recognition

Staff Report
September 18, 2019 - 9:00 am
 

Farms and ranches in operation for 100 years or longer can apply for the Nevada Centennial Awards, the state announced.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is accepting applications for the 2019 Nevada Centennial Ranch and Farm Awards until Oct. 20.

The application is available online and can be submitted via email or by mailing to the department at 405 S. 21st St., Sparks, Nev. 89431.

To qualify for recognition, an applicant’s ranch or farm must have belonged to his or her family for at least 100 years and must be a working ranch or farm with a minimum of 160 acres.

Operations with fewer than 160 acres must have gross yearly sales of at least $1,000.

Fifty-two families have been awarded this distinction since the program began in 2004.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture works with the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, Nevada Agricultural Foundation and Nevada Farm Bureau to honor inductees.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association Annual Conference in Elko.

Visit agri.nv.gov/Centennial_Awards to learn more about the Nevada Centennial Awards program and past inductees.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture includes divisions of Administration, Animal Industry, Consumer Equitability, Food and Nutrition and Plant Industry.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture dates back to 1915.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock The estimator is an expanded, mobile-friendly online tool that replaced the withhold ...
IRS provides details on tax withholding estimator tool
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service said that a new tax withholding estimator tool includes a feature designed to make it easier for employees who also receive self-employment income to accurately estimate the right amount of tax to have taken out of their pay.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newlyweds Sebastiaan and Rebecca De Bruin, ...
Beatty’s Spicer Ranch hosts first cyclocross event
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new style of bicycle racing came to Beatty’s Spicer Ranch Sept. 14-15. Cyclocross is actually a type of competition that is popular in Europe but is relatively unknown in much of the U.S. It has gained popularity in the East and has begun to get a foothold in the West.

A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter lands near Goodsprings, southwest of Las Vegas, whe ...
9 injured in hard landing of hot air balloon in Clark County
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One woman suffered serious injuries and eight other passengers received minor injuries in the “hard landing” near Goodsprings, southwest of Las Vegas.