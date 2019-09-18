Nevada ranches, farms can gain recognition

Farms and ranches in operation for 100 years or longer can apply for the Nevada Centennial Awards, the state announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times file The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is accepting applications for the 2019 Nevada Centennial Ranch and Farm Awards until Oct. 20.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is accepting applications for the 2019 Nevada Centennial Ranch and Farm Awards until Oct. 20.

The application is available online and can be submitted via email or by mailing to the department at 405 S. 21st St., Sparks, Nev. 89431.

To qualify for recognition, an applicant’s ranch or farm must have belonged to his or her family for at least 100 years and must be a working ranch or farm with a minimum of 160 acres.

Operations with fewer than 160 acres must have gross yearly sales of at least $1,000.

Fifty-two families have been awarded this distinction since the program began in 2004.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture works with the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, Nevada Agricultural Foundation and Nevada Farm Bureau to honor inductees.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association Annual Conference in Elko.

Visit agri.nv.gov/Centennial_Awards to learn more about the Nevada Centennial Awards program and past inductees.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture includes divisions of Administration, Animal Industry, Consumer Equitability, Food and Nutrition and Plant Industry.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture dates back to 1915.